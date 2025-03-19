Online searches for ‘leaks’ surge 143% in Plymouth amid growing concerns

Plymouth has been recognised as the city with the largest rise of water leaks in England, based on online searches.

New search engines analysis by experts at Castle Water, has revealed the area that has seen the biggest rise in people searching for leaks online.

In 2024, Plymouth saw a staggering 143% uplift in average monthly searches for the term ‘leaks.’

Looking closer at the region, Bristol is the only other city in the South West that saw a rise in online searches for leaks – the area saw a 23% surge.

Nationally, Liverpool placed second with an 88% increase, and Salford third with an 80% boost.

Newcastle, Manchester, and Birmingham rounded out the top 10, with Newcastle seeing a 53% rise and both Manchester and Birmingham experiencing a 50% increase last year.

Top 10 cities with highest searches for keyword 'leaks' Location % Rise 2022-2024 Plymouth 143% Liverpool 88% Salford 80% Wakefield 67% Wolverhampton 56% Norwich 55% Coventry 55% Newcastle upon Tyne 53% Manchester 50% Birmingham 50%

Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, the nation experienced a 22% increase in searches for the term ‘leaks’, withEngland seeing 50% more searches for the term ‘leaks’ in 2024 compared to 2022.

Northern Ireland led the pack with a 51% uplift in searches, the largest hike across the board.

Scotland followed with a 19% increase in interest, whilst Wales saw no change in search volume.

National searches for keyword 'leaks' Location % Rise 2022-2024 Northern Ireland 51% England 50% Scotland 19% Wales 0%

Speaking on the findings, Ellie Settery from Castle Water said: "The surge in searches reflects a growing concern over water issues and the importance of proactive home maintenance. The significant increase over the past couple of years suggests that households are actively seeking advice to prevent water damage, waste, and flooding.

“More than anything, the data highlights that while the internet is a valuable tool for addressing water issues, consulting specialists—such as your water provider or a plumbing professional—is essential to accurately diagnose problems, reduce water loss, and ensure a sustainable supply for the future."