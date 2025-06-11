Open house event in Daresbury as homebuilder partners with agent

Blending modern living and countryside charm, new homes in Daresbury Garden Village have broad appeal, according to a local agent.

Castle Green Homes has partnered with Warrington-based Mark Antony Estates to market its homes at Bridgewater View. An open house event is taking place next Saturday (June 21), giving buyers the chance to view show homes and learn about the new neighbourhood and the properties available.

Head of valuations at Mark Antony Estates Matt Bacon said: “Bridgewater View offers a blend of modern living and countryside charm, making it an attractive place to call home. People are drawn here for a range of factors, with location and connectivity high on the agenda.

"Nestled in Daresbury Garden Village, the homes enjoy a peaceful setting with green spaces and walking trails, including along the Bridgewater Canal. They’re close to top-rated schools, local shops and leisure facilities. Plus, easy access to the M56, connects residents to Warrington, Manchester, and Liverpool.

“The diverse range of housing options caters for different lifestyles and budgets.”

Current prices at Bridgwater View, part of the wider Daresbury Garden Village development, start from £344,995 for a three-bedroom detached Henley.

To help inspire buyers, there are four show homes available to view.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “Between our in-house sales team at Bridgewater View and the Mark Antony Estates, we have a wealth of knowledge of the local housing market. We’re able to use that expertise to offer an enhanced customer experience, guiding buyers through the site and floor plans to help match them with their ideal property.

“It’s no surprise that some of the most popular house types at Bridgewater are the same style as two of our show homes. People love the three-bedroom detached Stratford and four-bedroom detached Wiltshire. The Wiltshire is the largest property we’re building here. Its primary bedroom, with dressing area and en-suite, has a real wow factor. We’d encourage anyone looking for a new home in Daresbury and the wider Warrington area to visit Bridgewater View to explore the new neighbourhood and our homes.”

The open house event takes at Bridgewater View on June 21.