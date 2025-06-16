Orchestra working again with local soprano at forthcoming concert

Soprano Jennifer Parker-Lummiss performing with the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra in 2024

Tickets are still available for the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra's next charity concert on Saturday June 28 (7pm) at St Faith's Church, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Organised by Montserrat Events, the concert takes the theme of “Victory” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE & VJ Days.

A packed programme, which can be found here features music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Holst and Eric Coates among others. The orchestra will be working again with soprano Jennifer Parker-Lummis - as it has in the past two years at a concert which is now a fixture in the orchestra's schedule for the year.

Tickets are available from Montserrat Events, priced £15 for adults and £5 for children. Click here to buy.