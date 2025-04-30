Ouseburn Woodland Garden Project is sewing the seeds for positive mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of proactive efforts to boost and maintain emotional wellbeing and to coincide with National Gardening Week (w/c 28 April 2025), a people-first project is being launched by Tyne Housing to create a new community space that will significantly boost and maintain positive mental health amongst residents.

Residents at Farm View, a supported living residential scheme in Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne, are transforming a disused area outside of their homes into a woodland garden to help people get closer to nature, encourage more wildlife and reap the benefits from spending time outdoors.

The Tyne Housing project was born out of a collaboration between the Ouseburn Trust and garden designer, Nick Figgis, with the aim of bringing fresh life to unloved spaces close to people’s homes in the Ouseburn Valley.

It will involve creating a new planted area using local, natural materials as well as ferns, flowers and berries, and maintaining the space to encourage wildlife and improve biodiversity.

Residents, staff and volunteers from Tyne Housing, Ouseburn Trust and Wild Roots at Farm View in Newcastle, the site of a new community garden project to help boost wellbeing and positive mental health.

Furthermore, the project will also encourage residents to learn about horticulture, giving them the opportunity to gain new knowledge and skills while promoting positive wellbeing through focused activities – this will also help generate new friendships and build positive connections within the community.

Nick, also a project manager at Wild Roots Community Garden, is a successful North East actor having starred in Our Friends in the North, Doctors, Vera and Gentleman Jack amongst other programmes.

He commented: “It's great to have the opportunity to bring residents together to make a positive difference where they live. Sprucing up this unloved spot will help nature thrive, boost the mood of passers-by and empower residents to enjoy the benefits of gardening together - which is what the Wild Roots project is all about.”

Promoted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the focus of national gardening week is for new and beginner gardeners to ‘get curious’ and create and maintain unique gardens and green spaces with individuality, confidence and success.

Carol Egdell (Tyne Housing), Nick Figgis (Wild Roots) and Cath Scaife (Ouseburn Trust)

Tyne Housing’s Farm View project is just one of many programmes being delivered by the charitable housing association across the North East to support positive mental health amongst its residents. It is part of the organisation’s Health Champions initiative which offers dedicated opportunities and wellbeing support.

Carol Egdell, Business Development Manager at Tyne Housing, explained: “Having focused, purposeful activities is hugely beneficial and cannot be underestimated, especially those that enable our residents to spend time outdoors. Research has shown the positive impact of outdoor activities and even short periods outside can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, enhance cognitive function and lower risk of depression.

“The Farm View project will create a space that offers a multitude of opportunities for users whether it be learning different gardening techniques, socialising and maintaining the space to relax in a calming environment or becoming more physically active, therefore we are delighted to work with the Ouseburn Trust and Nick on this.”

The Ouseburn Trust is an independent charity that works to enhance the local social and economic environment through the local authority, business community and volunteers. It promotes and preserves the area’s rich heritage and ecosystem while also fostering inclusivity amongst the community which Farm View residents are a part of.

Project Officer, Cath Scaife, added, “We’ve really enjoyed getting to know the residents at Farm View through bulb planting last autumn and making plans for this new project.

“People who volunteer with us in Ouseburn’s green spaces often share what it means to them to be active outdoors in the Valley, in friendly supporting company and with the sound of nature all around them. We hope therefore that this will be a really special place for everyone living here.”

Tyne Housing’s Farm View project is also being supported by a grant from Newcastle Building Society’s Community Fund.