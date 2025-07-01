Outdoor education charity pledges support to Welsh schools ahead of new geography GCSE

Field Studies Council supports Welsh schools with introduction of new geography GCSE

A new-look geography GCSE is set to be rolled out across Welsh schools later this year and outdoor education charity, Field Studies Council, is helping teachers to bring the subject to life.

The new GCSE will be introduced in September as part of the wider Curriculum for Wales framework.

Key changes introduced by Qualifications Wales puts geographical fieldwork at the heart of learning with a new non-examined assessment contributing 25 per cent of the overall grade.

Jo Harris, education manager for the charity which operates three centres in Wales, said: “The changes to the GCSE geography course mean that fieldwork is no longer just a small part of assessments – it's now at the heart of learning.

“This will give pupils the chance to dive into geographical investigations like never before and for teachers, it’s an exciting opportunity to step outside the classroom even more and we’re excited to be working in partnership with schools to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”

Embracing Wales’ refreshed focus on hands-on, enquiry-based geography, the charity has developed a series of dedicated fieldwork courses specifically designed to support the new geography GCSE.

And to celebrate the launch of the Welsh-specific courses, teachers are invited to two open days this coming July.

The free events will give teachers the chance to explore Field Studies Council centres, meet expert tutors, and see first-hand the kind of fieldwork experiences that could inspire their students.

The first event will take place on July 14 at the charity’s Rhyd-y-Creuau Centre in the stunning Eryri National Park.

The second will be on July 17 at Margam Discovery Centre, in Port Talbot.

Jo added: “Any kind of change to the education curriculum presents challenges but we want schools to know we are here to support them.

“We’re experts in fieldwork which means teachers don’t need to be. They can bring students to our sites and our tutors will help them to master key skills like data collection, analysis, and evaluation, all while fostering curiosity and critical thinking.

“For schools unable to arrange residential trips, we’ve also got that covered and can provide free online resources, day trips with GIS story maps, and teacher CPD sessions that make it easier than ever for teachers to weave fieldwork into everyday lessons.

“And if that’s not enough, we’ll also be hosting professional development events in the autumn to help teachers gain more confidence to lead effective fieldwork sessions themselves.”

The charity’s commitment to Welsh schools even extends to its tutors, who are enhancing their Welsh language skills to better support students and engage in bilingual education.

Jo added: “We’d love to see every Welsh geography student experiencing the magic of fieldwork in nature. These are moments that aren’t just about passing a course but about developing an understanding of the world that stays with you for life.

“We’re here to make that happen, whether it’s through our centres, teacher CPD, or free online support."

To learn more about Welsh fieldwork courses, CPD opportunities, or online resources, visit: https://www.field-studies-council.org/wjec-gcse-geography/.