Outdoor play is the way: Cheshire school given gift by local homebuilder

David Wilson Homes has made a donation to Woolston Community Primary School in Warrington to help expand its external learning and play areas.

The leading housebuilder, also based in Warrington, contributed £500 to the school, which has been put towards its drive for sustainability. Woolston Community Primary has used the funding to develop its pond area; not only is this a haven for wildlife, but it also offers an invaluable resource for the children to learn about ecosystems and how to care for the environment.

The school has embarked on an ambitious scheme called The OPAL Primary Programme (OPAL), which encourages schools to take its learning and play outdoors and provide pupils with a nourishing and engaging education. This project has so far introduced storage sheds, digging implements, hazel fencing panels, and tubs. Later, the school will also build a helter skelter tube and sand pit.

Craig Burgess, Headteacher at Woolston Community Primary School, said: “We all remember when children got the chance to build dens, swing on ropes, dig holes and put wellies on to play on a field and in the rain. Woolston Community Primary School, together with the OPAL play project and David Wilson Homes, is making this a daily reality for our children.

“The school has started transforming its grounds so that these activities can happen daily at lunch time. They already have the den building and rope swings in place and the children all have wellies in school so if it is wet, they simply put their wellies on and go out to play on the field and in the school grounds.

“The donation from David Wilson Homes, which the school was delighted to receive, has gone towards this project and will further enable the children to have fun and be adventurous in their beautiful school grounds.”

According to the Centre for Young Lives, children are now spending 50% less time outside now than children did a generation ago. In recent years, there has been a loss of free play and active outdoor play initiated and directed by children themselves.

Children are far less likely to play for hours each day, burning calories, learning social and creative skills, discovering the world around them and sometimes just letting off steam. In associated with OPAL, Woolston Community Primary School is seeking to provide its pupils with much more varied play.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Woolston Community Primary School by donating towards its project to rejuvenate its outdoor play and education.

“The work that the staff members at Woolston Community Primary School are carrying out to give its pupils a better sense of appreciation and care for the world around them is of the utmost importance. We hope a budding love for nature and wildlife will blossom in the children of Warrington as a result of this project.

“Our nearby Kings Guard development will features a vast array of ecological features and plenty of green open space, and we encourage everyone to play their part in their own homes, gardens and communities to help nature thrive.”

