Over the past four years there have been over 1,000 reports of flashing in Wales.

Over the past four years there have been over 1,000 reports of flashing in Wales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to POLICE.UK, “indecent exposure (legally called just 'exposure' and sometimes known as 'flashing') is when someone deliberately exposes their genitals in order to frighten or upset someone else. Men and women can both commit indecent exposure. It can happen in public or in private.”

The data, acquired via a Freedom of Information Request sent by experts at Talking Kinky, revealed at least 1,182 cases were reported across Wales over the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 395 reports in 2022, 356 in 2023, 355 in 2024, and there have been 76 in 2025 so far.

Locations ranged from abattoirs and cemeteries to solicitors, banks and charity shops.

Top 10 Strangest places exposure reports have been made:

Abattoir Churchyard / Cemetery Solicitors Bank Charity shop Supermarket Department store Warehouse Clothes shop University

Other places included offices, cafes, caravans, swimming centres, buses, woods, beaches, and car parks.

Tommy Flynn, from Talking Kinky, who analysed the data, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Flashing isn't just inappropriate, it's a serious offence that can cause lasting distress. Consent should always be at the heart of exploring any kink or fantasy.

“There are plenty of safe, consensual and exciting alternatives for those looking to explore exhibitionism responsibly.

“Kink-friendly events, private gatherings, or even online communities dedicated to consensual exhibitionism offer safe spaces to express yourself without risking harm or legal consequences.”

Why do people flash?

"Psychologically, flashing is often driven by a complex mix of thrill-seeking, a desire for shock value, and underlying feelings of power or control,” Tommy shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a behaviour rooted in deeper psychological motivations, such as seeking validation, managing low self-esteem, or attempting to exert dominance.

“Understanding these underlying factors can help us address the issue more effectively by guiding individuals towards healthier, consensual, and safer outlets to explore and satisfy these needs."

Tommy’s top tips on what people can do instead:

Attend Special Events:

“Events designed specifically for consenting adults offer a secure environment where you can explore exhibitionism responsibly.”

Join Online Communities:

"Virtual spaces and forums allow people to safely and consensually express exhibitionist desires with like-minded participants.”

Role-play Privately:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engage in private scenarios with a consenting partner, exploring fantasies safely without public risk.”

“Consent and safety are key, always ensure all parties involved agree to participate in any kink or fantasy.”