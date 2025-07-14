Overslade House care home celebrates 77 years of the NHS

Overslade House enjoy a picnic by the canal at Cathiron

Staff and residents at Overslade House care home in Rugby, run by Barchester Healthcare, came together to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the NHS which was founded on 5th July 1948. Everyone at the home wanted to mark the occasion and give thanks all the wonderful NHS staff, whose hard work and dedication make our incomparable National Health Service the envy of the world.

The NHS was formed to provide free healthcare services for all under Minister for Health, Aneurin Bevan. When Labour came to power in 1945, an extensive programme of welfare measures followed, including the establishment of the National Health Service. There are now more than 1.27 million full-time staff working for the NHS in 219 trusts across the UK.

Residents and staff wanted to show their appreciation by delivering cakes to our local GP’S and Pharmacies. Head chef, Corey Leake made Chocolate cake as it was also World Chocolate Day on the 7th July. Our first stop among many, was Central Surgery, where Helena and Lily came out to greet us and were delighted with the cake. John said “you are lucky there is any left I was very tempted!”

Next stop was Rowlands pharmacy and Eloise and Ellie were also delighted with their cake.

After all their hard work the residents had a picnic break by the canal in Cathiron, with tea and chocolate cake on board , poor John didn’t have to suffer too long, he did have his cake and eat it in the end !

Violeta Baesu, General Manager said: “Our NHS is amazing, the envy of the whole world. Absolutely everyone has a story about how the NHS helped them or their family at some point in their lives. Our NHS is always there to come to the rescue whenever we need them, we are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful, free service available to all.”

Jean, a resident at Overslade House commented: “When you think about all the services on offer, the NHS really is a remarkable. They have helped me and my family many times. We’ve all been talking about the times the NHS helped us and everyone has a story to tell.”

Overslade House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, dementia and respite care.