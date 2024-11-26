Owl visit a real hoot for letter writer Dottie
Dottie Jephcott and her family are among the new residents at Miller Homes’ Kingshill Park development on Hinckley Road in the village. When they moved in, owl fan Dottie wrote to the developer asking its team to consider adding a nesting box to the site.
Having received Dottie’s thoughtful note, staff at Miller Homes added a nesting box to their plans – and in return, arranged a surprise visit from two owls for Dottie to thank her for the suggestion.
Dottie’s dad Chris Jephcott said: “We told Dottie the sales office had rung and asked us to pick something up, then we went in and she was shocked. She absolutely loved holding the owls and was over the moon.
“We’ve encouraged Dottie’s interest in nature, then one day she started talking to us about owls and they’ve been her favourite ever since.”
Dottie and her younger brother Frank, aged four, were able to hold the two owls – a seven-year-old barn owl named Juliet and a 16-year-old Eurasian eagle owl named Elvis.
The birds were accompanied by handler Duncan Blake from Bird On The Hand Falconry, who takes them to events including weddings and visits to schools and care homes.
Chris said: “Dottie is so pleased that the owl box is being installed. It’s a feel-good story and the visit was a lovely surprise from the Miller Homes team.”
Lorraine Atkinson, sales manager for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “As we’ve welcomed the Jephcott family and other new residents to their new homes at Kingshill Park, it’s been great to get to know them, see them settle in and become part of this friendly new community.
“When Dottie wrote to ask if we could install a nesting box for owls, we thought it was a wonderful idea and a great way to celebrate the rural nature of the development’s setting.
“We hope the new box is well used and is popular with its feathery visitors.”
Miller Homes is putting the final touches on building work at Kingshill Park, and is now selling the final homes at the development.