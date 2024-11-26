Owl visit a real hoot for letter writer Dottie

Dottie with the letter she wrote to Miller Homes, who granted her wishes and surprised her on the day with a visit from two owls

A seven-year-old girl who has championed the installation of a nesting box for owls in Stoke Golding was treated to a surprise visit from two feathered friends.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dottie Jephcott and her family are among the new residents at Miller Homes’ Kingshill Park development on Hinckley Road in the village. When they moved in, owl fan Dottie wrote to the developer asking its team to consider adding a nesting box to the site.

Having received Dottie’s thoughtful note, staff at Miller Homes added a nesting box to their plans – and in return, arranged a surprise visit from two owls for Dottie to thank her for the suggestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dottie’s dad Chris Jephcott said: “We told Dottie the sales office had rung and asked us to pick something up, then we went in and she was shocked. She absolutely loved holding the owls and was over the moon.

Dottie Jephcott holding barn owl Juliet alongside her brother Frank, owl handler Duncan Blake from Bird On The Hand Falconry, and (back l-r) mum Sophie, Lorraine Atkinson, sales manager from Miller Homes, dad Chris, and Shane De-Hayes, assistant site manager from Miller Homes

“We’ve encouraged Dottie’s interest in nature, then one day she started talking to us about owls and they’ve been her favourite ever since.”

Dottie and her younger brother Frank, aged four, were able to hold the two owls – a seven-year-old barn owl named Juliet and a 16-year-old Eurasian eagle owl named Elvis.

The birds were accompanied by handler Duncan Blake from Bird On The Hand Falconry, who takes them to events including weddings and visits to schools and care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “Dottie is so pleased that the owl box is being installed. It’s a feel-good story and the visit was a lovely surprise from the Miller Homes team.”

Lorraine Atkinson, sales manager for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “As we’ve welcomed the Jephcott family and other new residents to their new homes at Kingshill Park, it’s been great to get to know them, see them settle in and become part of this friendly new community.

“When Dottie wrote to ask if we could install a nesting box for owls, we thought it was a wonderful idea and a great way to celebrate the rural nature of the development’s setting.

“We hope the new box is well used and is popular with its feathery visitors.”

Miller Homes is putting the final touches on building work at Kingshill Park, and is now selling the final homes at the development.