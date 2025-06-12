Packaging designer provides inspiration for university students

A technical packaging designer has returned to his former university to offer inspiration and guidance to students.

Paul Bynoth, one of two designers at Macfarlane Packaging in Westbury, visited Bath Spa University to speak with students studying the Product Design, Architecture and Interior Design courses.

Paul provided students with practical advice on entering the design profession alongside a first-hand account of the challenges and opportunities of working for design-focused businesses.

Paul, who has worked at Macfarlane Packaging for almost two years, commented: “I really enjoyed my time at Bath Spa University and felt the design course I studied provided me with a strong foundation for my future career. So, when the university approached me to see if I could assist current students, I was delighted to be able to help.”

Paul Bynoth (left) talking to a design student at Bath Spa University.

He added: “My day-to-day role provides me with a great degree of satisfaction and variety. It is great that I had the opportunity to highlight this to those who may not have considered the packaging or manufacturing industries as a potential career path.”

Julia Keyte, Subject Leader for Design at Bath Spa University, commented: “It is fantastic to have former alumni return to share their experience with current students, as this can help them consider industries and specific roles they may otherwise have not been aware of. Paul’s talk was engaging and very well received by those who attended.”

The Macfarlane Packaging manufacturing site in Westbury creates bespoke protective packaging for a range of industrial and manufacturing businesses. Placing a strong emphasis on design, it supplies a wide range of composite and specialist packaging tailored precisely to its customers’ requirements.

James Pedley, Southern Operations Manager for Macfarlane Packaging Design and Manufacture, commented: “Good designers are very valuable to the packaging industry, so it is fantastic that Paul has had the opportunity to inspire the next generation. We hope that more young people will consider a role in the packaging industry over the coming years.”

The manufacturing division of Macfarlane Group PLC, including GWP Group, Suttons Performance Packaging, Barum & Dewar, Polyformes and new acquisition Pitreavie, has a combined turnover of over £60million and is the largest manufacturer of composite packaging within the UK.