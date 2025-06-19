Palm oil: One of the most misunderstood ingredients in the British cupboard?

Wildlife broadcaster and conservationist Lizzie Daly hosts Chester Zoo’s World Rainforest Day Online Lesson, supported by Ferrero – inspiring young minds to protect ecosystems

Palm oil is found in a wide variety of household products in the UK — yet new research from Ferrero and Chester Zoo, released ahead of World Rainforest Day (22nd June), reveals that it remains one of the most misunderstood ingredients among British consumers.

Although palm oil is widely used, new research reveals that public understanding of sustainable palm oil remains low. While 62% of Brits are aware of palm oil and its uses, only 11% say they clearly understand what sustainable palm oil is, and 39% admit to having just a vague idea.

At the same time, more than half of UK adults (58%) report that they sometimes actively avoid products containing palm oil due to this confusion. A worrying stat, when, according to leading NGOs, boycotting palm oil would lead to worse environmental outcomes. Palm oil is incredibly efficient, it requires up to 10 times less land and fewer resources to produce than other vegetable oil.

“Not all palm oil is made the same. When sourced responsibly, sustainable palm oil can actually be part of the solution—not the problem” said Cat Barton, Chester Zoo’s Policy Lead for deforestation commodities and regenerative agriculture. “I’ve seen first-hand how we can protect rainforest habitats by sourcing deforestation-free palm oil, which prevents further destruction of forest landscapes whilst empowering local communities to adopt practices that ensure their livelihoods and wildlife can thrive together. Because palm oil is a high-yield crop, it requires significantly less land than alternatives like sunflower or rapeseed oil, helping reduce pressure on forests and biodiversity.”

Encouragingly, the research shows Brits are open to change:

77% believe more should be done to educate the public on sustainable palm oil

71% say learning more about it would influence their buying decisions

74% of those who are aware of sustainable palm oil say it’s important to choose it

63% say teaching children about sustainability helps them to understand the global impact of everyday purchases

To help close the awareness gap, Ferrero and Chester Zoo are launching a new interactive online lesson for schools and families, as part of their unbranded in-school education programme, aiming to demystify palm oil and explain how informed choices can support rainforest conservation and biodiversity. The lesson will be broadcast live to schools on Monday, June 23rd and available to watch afterwards on YouTube.

“There’s a lot of confusion and mixed messages out there” said Charlie Cayton, Director of Corporate Affairs at Ferrero UK. “Many people don’t realise that choosing palm oil free can actually lead to worse environmental outcomes. Education is key. By helping people understand the facts, we can empower them to make choices that support conservation and drive better practices across the supply chain. Chester Zoo is a brilliant partner to help shine a spotlight on the issue and we are so proud to be working with them on the cause.”

With World Rainforest Day just around the corner, Ferrero and Chester Zoo are calling on families, educators and consumers to rethink what they know about palm oil. Their free interactive lesson is a practical step toward clearer understanding, showing how informed choices can protect rainforests, wildlife and communities.