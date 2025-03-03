Parkinson’s UK launches its 2025 Walk for Parkinson’s fundraising series

Parkinson’s UK is calling on people across the UK to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s 2025 to help fund specialist Parkinson’s care in the UK.

Walk for Parkinson’s is the charity’s national community fundraising series, with 15 walks for all ages and abilities taking place across the country between June and September.

The walks are taking place at the following locations:

Chatelherault Country Park, Glasgow, Scotland, 7 June

Mote Park, Kent, 8 June

Whitlingham Country Park, Norfolk, 14 June

Mill Meadows, Henley-on-Thames, 22 June

Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland, 22 June

Alyn Waters Country Park, 28 June

Moors Valley, Dorset, 29 June

Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, 5 July

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire, 5 July

Sutton Park, Birmingham, 12 July

Callendar Park, Falkirk, Scotland, 30 August

Bath Spa, Somerset, 6 September

Battersea Park, London, 7 September

Herrington Country Park, Sunderland, 14 September

Temple Newsam, Leeds, 21 September

Walk for Parkinson's is taking place across the UK in 15 locations from June to September 2025

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It’s a complex brain condition that gets worse over time and has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

With the right care and support, people can live well with the condition. However, a lack of specialists means that thousands of people don’t have access to the care they need, so all the money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s this year will help fund the specialists required.

Sky Sports Presenter and Parkinson’s UK Ambassador Dave Clark, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 44, is taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s again this year.

Dave has supported Parkinson’s UK since 2016, raising over £200,000 through his fundraising walks alone, and says: “I have been living with Parkinson’s for over 14 years, but it still doesn't define me. I’m determined to stay positive and embrace life. As a Parkinson’s UK ambassador, I enjoy staying active and channelling my energy into fundraising and raising awareness of the condition.

“Join me and thousands of others taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s. Every step we take together helps support people living with Parkinson’s.”

There’s an opportunity for everyone to join in with Walk for Parkinson’s as each event offers a range of distances to suit everyone. Including shorter, family-friendly routes which are fully accessible, and longer routes for those wanting to go that extra mile or two.

For anyone unable to attend an event, there are also the options to take part in Parkinson’s UK’s virtual 100-Mile Challenge in May or organise their own walk.

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising & Experience at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Last year, our Walk for Parkinson’s event series raised an incredible £531,307 with 3,930 walkers getting involved. Parkinson’s is a complex condition, and it’s different for everyone. People with Parkinson’s need a team of healthcare specialists to live well with the condition - but thousands don’t have access to this care. By joining us in 2025, you’re helping provide the care and support that’s urgently needed.

“Whether you're a seasoned walker or just starting out, we invite you to join us in 2025. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and the suggested sponsorship target per person is £100. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

As well as walkers, the charity needs volunteers to help at the walks. To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons/home or email: [email protected]

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.