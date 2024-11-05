Parkinson’s UK’s Halifax branch invites local residents to join their annual fundraising events

Parkinson’s UK’s Halifax branch is hosting two fundraising events this week and is inviting the local community to come along and enjoy the fun.

On Wednesday 6 November 2024, a floral celebration evening will take place at 7.15pm at Upper Edge Baptist Chapel in Rastrick, HD6 3QD. The evening will feature a special guest florist who will create two large floral arrangements and a wreath using seasonal plants. Attendees can enjoy refreshments included with the ticket, priced at £12, and can also take part in a raffle for the chance to take home one of the stunning floral creations.

The festivities continue with the Autumn Fayre on Saturday 9 November 2024 from 2pm to 4pm at Halifax Elim Church, Hall Street, HX1 5AY. This event will offer a variety of stalls showcasing local crafts and products, making it a perfect opportunity to kick-start holiday shopping.

Funds raised from these events will be dedicated to supporting people living with Parkinson’s in Halifax, ensuring they maintain access to vital services and local resources.

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Our volunteers in Halifax make a real difference to people in the area living with Parkinson’s. These fundraising events allow them to provide a range of classes for their community, including singing and golf. They also hold regular social meetings at Halifax Elim Church and Shibden Park, and I would encourage anyone in the area who is affected by Parkinson’s to come along and say hello.”

Jo Caldicott, Branch Chair of Parkinson’s UK’s Halifax support group, said:

“I am delighted that we are once again able to offer a floral celebration alongside our Autumn Fayre. It is such a pleasure to be able to showcase the talents of some of our local creatives at these events, and last time we ran a floral celebration it raised over £1,000 for the branch. We spend that entirely on supporting people with Parkinson’s, their families, friends and carers in the Halifax area, and I am always blown away by the generosity of our community.”

For more information about the Floral Celebration, or to buy a ticket, please contact Anne Hunter on 07985 038 280.

The Autumn Fayre isn’t a ticketed event, but if you are wanting to exhibit at the fayre, please contact Helen Isles on [email protected].

For more information about the Halifax Branch, contact Ian Barraclough on 01422 256521 or [email protected].

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure. The condition develops when nerve cells that are responsible for producing a chemical known as dopamine die.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 12,277 people in Yorkshire and Humber.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.