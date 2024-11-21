Parkinson’s UK’s Oxford and District branch issues appeal for a volunteer treasurer

Parkinson's UK's Oxford and District branch is looking for a volunteer Treasurer

Parkinson's UK’s Oxford and District branch is looking for a volunteer treasurer. This key role will help the branch continue to operate and expand its vital support for local people affected by Parkinson's.

The branch provides important services, including exercise classes, carer support, monthly gatherings, and the 'Parky Pals' telephone service. These initiatives are crucial for providing emotional and physical support to people living with Parkinson's and their families.

The role of treasurer is central to the branch's operations, focusing on financial oversight and record-keeping. The treasurer will handle financial administration, including annual reports, and act as a signatory on the group's bank accounts. This flexible position is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to make a meaningful impact to the well-being of the local Parkinson's community.

The local branch is eager to welcome a volunteer who is passionate, possesses good attention to detail, and has an interest in managing finances. Experience in finance is preferred but not essential.

Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK said: “Managing the finances is a lifeline for our branches and subsequently people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these activities running. Without the support from dedicated volunteers, our ability to offer these crucial services could be compromised.

“If you can spare a few hours a month, we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Oxford group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a significant difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering as a treasurer is a great opportunity to apply your skills in a new context, gain valuable experience, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including 4,866 people in Thames Valley.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Parkinson’s UK ‘s Oxford and District branch meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Dean Court Community Centre, OX2 9DG from 1.30pm to 3:30pm.

For more information about the volunteer treasurer role or to apply, please contact Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer officer on 07842449295, [email protected].