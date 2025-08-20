Partnership transforms allotment to feed cafés fighting cost-of-living

Thanks to a strong partnership, a once run-down patch of land in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, has been transformed into a Community Allotment that will produce fresh food for two local cafes.

Owned by social housing landlord Trent & Dove, the Warwick Street Community Allotment will grow fruit and vegetables to supply our Warm Spaces cafés and free Community Fridges on Short Street, Stapenhill, 181 Hawfield Road, Winshill. These provide free and low-cost food to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The allotment also created a tranquil space for the public to enjoy, and will be run and maintained by local volunteers.

Trent & Dove called on colleagues to work alongside its partners Morro Partnerships to remove weeds from the plant beds, cut back overgrown hedges, replace fencing and tidy the pathways - all free of charge.

Before: Teams spent two days removing weeds and rubbish

LJS Fencing Ltd generously donated all the fencing and provided two operatives to help complete the work. Avon Timber Merchants kindly donated decking boards.

This collaboration builds on Trent & Dove’s strong working relationship with Morro Partnerships, which is currently constructing the landlord’s landmark over-55s scheme on High Street, Burton. The development – on the former Bargates Shopping Centre site – will deliver 72 high-quality, affordable apartments and 10 family homes.

Trent & Dove CEO Ursula Bennion said, “We are delighted that Morro Partnerships has provided much support in transforming this patch of land into a sustainable and community-led green space for everyone to enjoy.

“Partnering with local companies not only strengthens our relationships for the good of our customers, but it also creates a lasting impact on the whole community.”

The garden has raised beds

Morro Partnership’s Head of Social Purpose, Abdul Mozzamdar, said: “We’re proud to be part of this project. It’s a fantastic example of what can be achieved when local organisations come together to make a positive difference. The allotment will provide fresh, healthy food for those who need it most, while giving people a beautiful space to connect.”

Trent & Dove also recently received funding from Hubbub, which supports Community Fridges across the UK in reducing food waste. This funding will help sustain the Warwick Street allotment to combat food poverty.

The organisation already owns four community gardens across the area, offering peaceful spaces for anyone to enjoy. Find out more on Trent & Dove’s Community page: trentanddove.org/volunteering-community-projects