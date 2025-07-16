Past Meets Future: Ramsgate School Commemorates Battle of Britain With Time Capsule Burial

Spitfire Green Time Capsule

To commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, students at Royal Harbour Academy were invited down to Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Spitfire Green development in Ramsgate to bury a time capsule on 11th July 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Battle of Britain was a major air campaign fought over southern England in the summer and autumn of 1940. After the evacuation from Dunkirk and the Fall of France, Germany planned to gain air supremacy in preparation for an invasion of Great Britain.

To mark the anniversary students from Royal Harbour Academy’s Year 9 History class were tasked with creating artwork and writing letters about how life has changed over the last 85 years and the impact the battle had on Britain and in Ramsgate. The students then joined the housebuilder at Spitfire Green, which takes its name from the town’s rich RAF history, to bury the objects in a time capsule. The event took place in front of the striking spitfire sculpture onsite, which stands at two metres high with a six foot wingspan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Joyner, a History Teacher at Royal Harbour Academy, commented: “Learning about Britain’s history helps students understand the events that have shaped the country they live in today. By exploring moments like the Battle of Britain allows students to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the resilience of those who came before them.

Spitfire Green Time Capsule

“It was fantastic to have Barratt David Wilson Homes reach out to us to see if this project would fit our curriculum. At Royal Harbour Academy we value activities like this to not only bring history to life but also allow our students a chance to reflect on past events and connect the classroom to the real world. All the students enjoyed putting their creative skills to the test with a history spin!”

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Kent, added: “Time capsules are a great way to connect the local community to previous events, allowing the opportunity to reflect on experiences and feelings. We are pleased to have welcomed history students from Royal Harbour Academy to our Spitfire Green development, which boasts an array of history close by such as the RAF Manston History Museum. It is vital that we celebrate key moments like the Battle of Britain’s 85th anniversary to ensure younger generations can learn and understand the impact it has had on life today.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes Kent is currently selling a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes at its Spitfire Green development in Ramsgate, with prices starting at £194,995. Close by David Wilson Homes Kent is also selling a number of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at its Roman Walk development in Minster, with prices starting from £296,000.

For more information on the homes available in Kent, then visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.uk or 0333 355 8502 / 0333 3558 503.