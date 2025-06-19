Pat eyes up a trip to Graceland after 37 years at opticians

Pat Osmond

A ‘pocket rocket’ of a receptionist who has been the friendly face of a Halstead opticians for almost 40 years is putting down her trusty notepad and heading to America for a well-deserved holiday to mark her retirement.

Pat Osmond will be saying a fond farewell to Wardale Williams in the High Street – a place she has regarded as her ‘second home’ for 37 years – on Thursday, 3 July.

Pat, known for her boundless energy and mischievous spirit, will be celebrating her retirement in style — with a long-awaited trip to America to visit her family, and a second visit to Graceland, to pay homage once again to Elvis.

Practice manager Kayleigh Wright said: “She may be small in stature, but Pat’s a pocket rocket in every sense. With a notepad and pen in hand, she’s a whirlwind of efficiency, organisation, and unstoppable determination.

“Her cheeky sense of humour and diligent work ethic have made her the beating heart of our small-town practice. She’s been the first face patients see when they walk through the door, always ready with a smile, a joke, and just the right words to put anyone at ease.

“She’s known every name, every face, and has probably remembered every appointment better than the computer system ever could. She’s even known some of our adult patients since they were at school in her previous life as a dinner lady!

“Whether sharing a giggle with colleagues, checking up on someone who looked like they needed it, or keeping us all on our toes, Pat brought warmth, fun, and a whole lot of love into our workplace. Her boundless energy has left a mark on all of us and that legacy will remain part of the practice forever.”

Over the past couple of years, Pat has shown incredible resilience and strength while caring for her husband during his illness, right up until his passing last November.

Pat, who formed a formidable double act with her fellow receptionist Carol, said: “Wardale Williams has been such a big part of my life for so long. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, the support I’ve received and, most of all, the people I’ve had the privilege to work alongside over the years.

“I’ll truly miss being part of the day-to-day life here. The friendships, the laughter, the challenges we’ve overcome together and the memories will stay with me forever.”