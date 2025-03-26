Paternoster House care home ladies celebrate women with luxurious lunch at Delta Hotels

We're thrilled to share that a wonderful group of our lady residents from Paternoster House care home enjoyed a luxurious afternoon tea at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Waltham Abbey in celebration of International Women's Day!

This special treat was generously arranged by Matthew, the son-in-law of our resident Diane, who wanted to treat his mother-in-law and several of her Paternoster House friends to a complimentary afternoon tea experience.

The ladies felt like true VIPs as they were pampered with delicious treats and elegant service in the beautiful hotel setting. There were smiles all around as they celebrated women's day together in such sophisticated style.

Corina Popescu, General Manager at Paternoster House said: “Days like these create precious memories that our residents will treasure. We're so grateful to Matthew and his colleagues at Delta Hotels for their thoughtfulness in arranging this delightful outing.”

Matthew says a big thank you to Mother-In-Law; Diane

