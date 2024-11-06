Peacock in Nantwich reopens after major refurbishment

A popular Nantwich pub has received a complete transformation with changes to both the pub’s interior and exterior.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fresh look pays homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location of the Peacock, whilst also breathing new life into the pub giving it a fresh, contemporary feel.

Along with a new appearance, the Peacock is also offering a revamped menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes including oven-baked Chicken Forestiere, seared fillets of Seabass served with King Prawns, and a range of Signature Skewers straight from the chargrill. And, for those guests craving country pub classics, you can look forward to sensational Steaks, traditional Fish & Chips, and the pub’s hearty Home-Baked Pie of the Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally constructed in the mid-19th century as Ashfield House, the building was converted into a pub in the 20th century. The former formal gardens have since been replaced by a spacious grassy area, which is a popular gathering spot for families during the summer. Today, the Peacock remains a central hub for the local community, warmly welcoming both visitors and their dogs, making it an ideal stop for pet owners before, during, or after a relaxing country walk.

Peacock, Nantwich reopen and ready for guests

Commenting on the pub’s latest look, General Manager, Ella Newton said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome both our regulars and first-time guests to experience the Peacock’s new, refreshed look.

“Whether you're seeking a picturesque setting to enjoy high-quality dining or a cosy spot by the fire to enjoy a drink, our pub has it all."

The Peacock will be hosting an outdoor Christmas market on Saturday 2nd December, as well as live music every Saturday in December.

To reserve a table at the new look Peacock, visit: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/north-west/thepeacocknantwich#/