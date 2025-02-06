Peewit Caravan Park in Felixstowe raises over £7,600 for Parkinson’s UK

Chris Smith, Director at Peewit Caravan Park (left) presenting their cheque for more than £7,000 to Beth Condie, Community Fundraiser - East Anglia at Parkinson’s UK (right)

Peewit Caravan Park, a family-run holiday park in Felixstowe, raised an incredible £7,668.01 for Parkinson’s UK during its 2024 fundraising season.

Throughout the season, the park hosted a series of fundraising events, including bingo and quiz nights, tabletop sales, and their annual summer funday. The funday alone raised £800, thanks to the local community and Deben Butchers providing a delicious BBQ on the day.

Other highlights included the ‘Not the Barnless Dance’ in August, and the always-anticipated auction in October, where guests bid on quirky items they never knew they needed. The season wrapped up with a classic Fish & Chip Supper on 26 October, closing out an extraordinary year of fundraising.

Beth Condie, Community Fundraiser - East Anglia at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to the team at Peewit Caravan Park and their incredible residents for their continued support. Their creativity and enthusiasm for hosting events not only brought the community together but also raised funds that will help us provide life-changing support to people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.”

Each event featured a raffle with a mix of prizes - from the fabulous to the hilarious - donated by the park’s customers, showcasing their generosity and sense of fun. These efforts helped Peewit Caravan Park achieve their record-breaking total.

Chris and the team at Peewit Caravan Park chose to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK after seeing many customers be diagnosed with Parkinson’s. They decided they wanted to help fund better treatments and contribute to finding a cure for the condition.

Chris Smith, Director at Peewit Caravan Park said: “We are proud to be able to play a small part in supporting such an important charity that impacts so many lives. Throughout the years we’ve seen many customers being diagnosed with Parkinson’s so we wanted to help. We would like to thank our very generous customers that donated and helped organise the events.”

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at Peewit Caravan Park for selecting Parkinson’s UK as their charity of the year and hosting all of the incredible fundraisers for the charity season.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraiser inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

To find out more about Peewit Caravan Park, visit https://peewitcaravanpark.co.uk/.