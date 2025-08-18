Phab Charity receives funding thanks to players of The Health Lottery

By Heather Suttie
Contributor
3 hours ago
Phab Charityplaceholder image
Phab Charity
£15,000 has been awarded through The Health Lottery Foundation to Phab Adventures in Avon Tyrrell to help run its Adventures Programme for 200 people.

Phab has almost 70 years of experience supporting young people and adults through weekly clubs and residential adventure projects. The activities bring together disabled and non-disabled people in an inclusive environment, creating mutual benefits for both groups. Each year, the charity supports around 7,000 people.

Martin Ellice, CEO of The Health Lottery, said: "Thanks to our players, we’re able to keep supporting good causes such as Phab. Since The Health Lottery launched, more than £134 million has been raised for good causes, funding thousands of charities that work at both a national and local level to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Great Britain”.

Delva Patman, CEO of The Health Lottery Foundation recently visited the project.

Phab Adventures offers residential programmes throughout the year, ensuring disabled and non-disabled participants can share new experiences, gain confidence, and form lasting friendships.

Read more on the great causes supported by players of The Health Lottery at healthlottery.co.uk

