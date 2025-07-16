Play celebrating Wilko Johnson comes to Cheltenham

Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll. Photo: Jonathan Maitland

Rock fans in Gloucestershire are in for a treat this summer as Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll arrives at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham from 5–9 August.

This electrifying show delves into the life of Wilko Johnson — the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Dr. Feelgood, whose distinctive machine-gun playing style earned him cult status as one of the godfathers of punk. Diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2012, Wilko refused treatment and chose instead to spend what he thought were his final months revisiting the people and places that shaped his remarkable life — until a miracle gave him a second chance.

Blending live music, storytelling, and words from Wilko himself, this powerful and heartfelt production celebrates not just a musical icon, but a man who taught the world how to live with meaning. From his time with Dr. Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads to his role in Game of Thrones, Wilko's legacy looms large. The show also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Down by the Jetty, Dr. Feelgood’s seminal debut album, credited with influencing the likes of the Sex Pistols, Paul Weller, and the Ramones.

Johnson Willis stars as Wilko, in a performance he describes as “the most extraordinary journey” of his acting life. The show is written by acclaimed playwright and former BBC journalist Jonathan Maitland, whose previous hits include Dead Sheep and The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson.

Tickets are available now from the Everyman Theatre box office everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/wilko-love-and-death-and-rock-n-roll