Playing these popular Christmas songs could cost Brits up to £1,000, expert warns

which of the five most popular Christmas songs of all time* could cost you a noise complaint.

As the festive season gets underway, many will be eager to get in the spirit and play their favourite Christmas tunes, but may not realise this seemingly harmless act could result in noise complaints and leave them facing fines of up to £1,000.

Domestic soundproofing expert Grant Fraser from London Soundproofing reveals which of the five most popular Christmas songs of all time could cost you a noise complaint.

The potential for noise complaints was based on the fourth-generation Amazon Echo, which can reach up to 81 dBA at full volume. Several key elements were analysed, including the digital peak of the song, the distance from the speaker to the neighbour, and the soundproofing ability of the walls, usually at an average loss of around 35 dB for drywall.

Noise Regulations

“Noise regulations are important for maintaining peace within the community, especially at night. Permitted noise levels are set at 34 dBA in areas with minimal background noise, and 10 dBA above the existing noise level in noisier environments.

“These guidelines help protect residents from disturbances caused by sounds such as music, conversations, or household activities, particularly between 11pm and 7am.”

Christmas songs costing you a noise complaint

“‘Last Christmas’ by Wham, with a neighbour sound level of 36.18 dB, is the worst offender from the top festive songs, as this would be heard by a neighbour at 36.18 dB, exceeding the typical 34 dBA threshold set for quieter environments.

“Other festive favourites that breach this limit include ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ by Slade, which would be heard by a neighbour at 36.01 dB, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey at 35.83 dB, and ‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues at 35.73 dB.

“If played loudly—particularly at night when quiet is expected—these songs could easily lead to noise complaints. In noisier areas, where the permissible noise level is 10 dBA above the existing background noise, the impact could be even greater, as the song's volume might still breach local limits.”

White Christmas

"Looking at the top five Christmas songs, White Christmas is the only track with a noise level of 32.97 dB, which stays under the noise threshold, making it a neighbour-friendly choice, even during the late-night hours, allowing you to enjoy the festive spirit without the risk of noise complaints and fines.”

Penalties for Noise Violations - £1,000

“Failing to reduce noise after a warning notice can lead to fines or, in more serious cases, prosecution. If someone doesn’t comply with a warning notice without a reasonable excuse, councils can issue a fixed penalty notice. These fines can range up to £110 for dwellings and £500 for licensed premises.

“If the fine is not paid or if the notice is ignored, the penalty can rise significantly, with fines reaching up to £1,000 for dwellings or even higher for licensed premises. Councils also have the authority to remove noise-making equipment like loudspeakers.”