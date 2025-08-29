Plucky pup Laika nursed back to health at SEA LIFE Hunstanton after dramatic beach rescue

Laika

Visitors to SEA LIFE Hunstanton can witness the remarkable rehabilitation of Laika, a cute common seal pup, rescued from a beach.

Two-month-old Laika, who is now preparing for her journey back to the wild, was found in a critical condition on the 11th August, suffering from multiple wounds, parasites and fever.

The recently weaned pup had been learning to survive independently when she became stranded and vulnerable on Cromer Beach.

Following emergency veterinary treatment overnight, Laika was collected by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and transferred to SEA LIFE Hunstanton's specialist marine animal care team at their famous Seal Hospital.

Weighing just 11kg upon arrival - well below the healthy weight for her age - Laika has made impressive progress under 24-hour care at SEA LIFE’s seal hospital.

Her injuries, including a cut to her rear right flipper, have healed well following careful treatment and sterilisation.

The rehabilitation team's goal is to help Laika gain another 10kg before her planned release this autumn, building the strength and body condition essential for survival in the North Sea.

Sophie Negus, assistant curator at SEA LIFE Hunstanton, said: "Laika has shown incredible resilience throughout her recovery - she's a real fighter with bags of personality. Recently weaned pups like Laika face enormous challenges learning to hunt and fend for themselves.

"Her progress has been tremendously encouraging and we're counting down to the day when we can watch her return to where she truly belongs - the open sea."

Laika's rescue highlights the importance of marine wildlife conservation. SEA LIFE Hunstanton emphasises that seals regularly haul out on beaches to rest, and pups may appear alone whilst mothers forage offshore.

Members of the public who encounter a seal showing genuine signs of distress or injury should contact the BDMLR helpline on 01825 765546, while maintaining a safe distance of at least 100 metres.