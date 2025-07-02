Plymouth Hospital salutes Veterans with care and commitment on Armed Forces Day

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth staff at the Armed Forces event

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth joined the city’s Armed Forces Day celebrations at the weekend, reaffirming its commitment to providing dedicated care for veterans, service personnel and their families.

Staff from the hospital spent the day speaking with former patients and potential new ones, listening to stories of recovery and explaining services available to the Armed Forces community at the facility. Many visitors shared positive experiences of care received at the hospital, praising its supportive approach and short waiting times. Others were keen to understand how the hospital’s Veteran Aware accreditation translates into tangible support for patients with military backgrounds.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth - which celebrated its 20th Anniversary earlier this year - was officially accredited as Veteran Aware in June 2023 by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA). The status recognises the hospital’s work to ensure that veterans, serving personnel and their families receive personalised, informed care that takes account of military experience and need. Staff across the hospital have contributed to the accreditation process, including by volunteering as Service Champions - colleagues who undertake national training to better understand and support the Armed Forces community. These Champions wear identifiable lanyards and badges and are available to offer support or signposting to those who may need it.

Hospital Director, Sarah Fell said the programme has had a profound impact on the team’s understanding: “It’s about building appreciation and understanding. Veterans bring another perspective to the roles from previous lived experiences. This programme helps our wider workforce understand where they’re coming from, what they’ve been through, and why they may respond the way we do. That awareness makes a huge difference.

“The event in Plymouth was another proud moment for the hospital and its team, highlighting their ongoing dedication to improving access and experience for veterans and Armed Forces families in the region and beyond.”

Plymouth’s accreditation has also served as a catalyst for neighbouring Practice Plus Group hospitals. Most recently, Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s in Portsmouth and Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton both received the same Veteran Aware recognition, after months of collaborative effort by staff in Hampshire.

Tony Armstrong, who leads site accreditations for the VCHA, praised the organisation’s commitment. “The Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance is part of the Armed Forces Team but its scope was widened in recent years to include independent organisations such as Practice Plus Group. It is a pleasure to work with such dedicated teams and to see such an enthusiastic response from every site. I look forward to supporting other sites achieve their accreditation.”

Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group hip and knee surgery is available from 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth is located on Brest Rd, Plymouth (PL6 5XP) and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com