Plymouth leads the South West in Parkrun popularity as searches soar 177%

Plymouth is the parkrun capital of the South West according to new research.

AussieBoots, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly online searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.

Plymouth topped the list in the South West with a 177% increase, while Bristol followed in second place with a 60% rise in searches. Truro ranked third recording a 27% surge. Bath also saw a notable rise of 24%.

Popular parkruns across the region include Central Park in Plymouth, Ashton Court in Bristol, and Trelissick in Feock near Truro. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9am.

Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, Ripon came first with a 250% increase, Plymouth ranked second with their 177% rise, while Liverpool followed third with a 108% surge.

Overall, the UK experienced an 82% surge in searches, with England alone accounting for a 46% increase.

Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: "The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.

“Plymouth's remarkable 177% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.

“Whether it's for fitness, mental well-being, or simply enjoying the outdoors, parkruns continue to unite people in a shared commitment to health and activity."