Plymouth’s own Mark Ormrod on resilience, recovery and building high-performance teams

Born and raised in Plymouth, Devon, Mark Ormrod remains a proud ambassador for the South West. His journey from a Royal Marines Commando to a globally recognised motivational speaker is one that continues to inspire communities across the region and beyond.

Mark made history as the UK's first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict, turning personal tragedy into a platform for purpose. He has since become one of the country’s most sought-after mental resilience speakers, sharing powerful lessons on courage, mindset and overcoming adversity with audiences ranging from school pupils to senior business leaders.

As one of the leading high performance speakers on the global circuit, Mark brings a unique perspective on teamwork, leadership and purpose. Whether addressing Fortune 500 companies or national charities, his story challenges individuals and organisations to redefine their limits and pursue excellence in the face of challenge.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Mark reflects on the experiences that shaped his remarkable outlook on life and leadership.

Q: Mark, your journey from the Royal Marines to becoming a motivational speaker and author is deeply inspiring. What has your experience taught you about overcoming adversity—both personally and in supporting others?

Mark Ormrod: “I think my experience has taught me the power of the human spirit and the human willpower. You know, losing three limbs was a very traumatic thing to go through and it wasn't an easy thing to overcome. But with some clear set goals and some good people around me, and a strong enough reason why I wanted to regain my independence, I was able to do that.

“I've been fortunate enough to meet hundreds of people over the past 10 to 15 years who have been in similar situations, who have overcome their challenges as well. So it's really shown me what we as human beings are capable of achieving.”

Q: Drawing on your time with the Royal Marines, how critical is communication in high-pressure environments, and what lessons from the military apply to business or leadership settings today?

Mark Ormrod: “So my background is in the military. As a former Royal Marines Commando, I often operated in high-pressure situations and environments, and clear communication was crucial.

“Before we did anything, everybody knew what it was that they had to do. We communicated constantly to make sure everyone was always in the loop and had a real-time, in-the-moment picture of what was going on.

“If communication broke down, issues would arise. But because we had what we call standard operating procedures in place, everybody knew what to do in those situations, so it could operate as effectively as possible.”

Q: You’ve been involved with numerous initiatives across Devon and beyond. In your view, what are the essential ingredients for building a truly high-performance team, whether on the battlefield or in the boardroom?

Mark Ormrod: “I think the key for not just a business but for anybody to create a high-performance team is to have a group of people who have their values in alignment, that are all bought into the bigger picture and the mission.

“I think you need a mix of people who complement each other's strengths and weaknesses, and you need people that are there for the person to their left and their right. Everyone needs to be in it together, on the same road, to achieve the same mission as a team.”

Q: Setbacks are inevitable, especially in business. From your perspective, how can leaders reframe failure to drive resilience, innovation and long-term success?

Mark Ormrod: “I think failure is something that we frame in the wrong way. There's a lot to be learned from failure, and if a business can learn from their failures, adjust, remain flexible, continue on the path and learn from those failures that they had, then ultimately they're going to succeed.

“It's a huge learning curve when you fail. And if you can maintain optimism and keep clear on the goals and the objectives, learn from those failures, you'll achieve success in the end.”

This exclusive interview with Mark Ormrod was conducted by Sophia Hayes of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

