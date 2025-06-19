Poole-based Wyatt Homes joins the North Dorchester Consortium

Wyatt Homes' recent Charminster Farm development

Wyatt Homes, a well-known Dorset-based housebuilder, has joined Grainger Plc in the North Dorchester Consortium to help deliver a carefully designed extension to the County town of Dorchester.

Wyatt Homes has 35 years of housebuilding experience and has earned a reputation for building characterful, high-quality new homes in the South West. The privately-owned company is based in Poole and is deeply rooted in the region, bringing an authentic local voice to the proposals for a new garden community to the north of Dorchester.

The North Dorchester Garden Community has the ability to provide up to 3,500 much-needed new homes, including a significant proportion of affordable homes, alongside vital infrastructure such as a new link road between the A37 and A35, new schools, medical facilities, community facilities and a 200-acre country park.

The project offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to carefully shape Dorchester’s future growth, supporting the Government’s nationwide plans to boost housing supply and deliver well-designed, sustainable homes in areas where they are needed the most.

“As a Dorset-based company, it means a great deal to us that we can be part of this project. We are passionate about delivering quality homes using local trades and craftsmanship to create sensitively designed schemes that are sympathetic to their surrounds, and which create a genuine sense of place” said Shaun Pettitt, Managing Director of Wyatt Homes.

Shaun continues: “As a local SME housebuilder we are committed to working closely with Dorset Council, the local community and other key stakeholders to help shape plans for the North Dorchester Garden Community to ensure that this is about more than just the delivery of much needed new homes, but presents a unique opportunity to create a truly sustainable and well considered new community designed to meet the needs of both the current and future generations to come.”

Wyatt Homes will partner with Grainger Plc, the UK's largest listed residential landlord and a market leader in the private rented sector, replacing previous incumbent Charles Church.

“Wyatt Homes is a strong addition to the Consortium” said Mohan Sidhu, Associate Director at Grainger. “Their regional experience and commitment to quality align perfectly with our shared vision for a thriving, sustainable community, similar to what we have achieved at Berewood in Hampshire.”

First identified as a suitable location for growth as far back as 1987, the North Dorchester Garden Community has long been recognised as the most sustainable location to accommodate the town’s future needs. By focusing development in one area, the Consortium can deliver infrastructure and community facilities on a scale that smaller, dispersed sites simply cannot match.

The North Dorchester Garden Community is committed to creating a legacy of sustainable development, integrating green spaces, promoting active travel and fostering a strong sense of community. The addition of Wyatt Homes to the Consortium further strengthens the project's ability to achieve these goals.