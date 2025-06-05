Poor weather forecast forces college to cancel Saturday’s Summer Fest

Visitors at a previous Summer Fest

A forecast of strong winds and poor weather this weekend has forced St Vincent Sixth Form College in Gosport into cancelling Saturday’s Summer Fest.

Executive Principal Andy Grant said: “We’re all extremely disappointed but the weather forecast left us with no choice really. We have to consider the safety of the site and, because it is fairly exposed, the prospect of strong winds is too much of a risk.”

The event would have been the college’s fourth family community festival, which showcases the talent of students, particularly in music and performing arts, as well as giving visitors the chance to see its facilities.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve been really lucky with the weather in previous years and our staff and students have put a lot of work into making this the best Summer Fest yet and I feel for them,” said Mr Grant. “We will be back bigger and better next year.”

Find out more about the college and the courses it offers at stvincent.ac.uk.