Popular Macclesfield Housing Development Sells Out

BM - 003 - Open plan living dining room at Silk Waters Green

The sought-after Cheshire development, Silk Waters Green, has officially sold out, with the final residents soon to move into their new homes in Macclesfield.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes has announced that the Treacle Avenue development is almost complete following the sale of the final property in East Cheshire, bringing a successful era to a close.

Silk Waters Green has been a desirable development since its launch, thanks to its convenient transport links, its short distance to good local primary and secondary schools and its range of quality housing options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The residents of Macclesfield have welcomed the development with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier with the success now the community has taken shape.

BM - 008 - A typical bedroom at Silk Waters Green in Cheshire

“Our team at Silk Waters Green have worked incredibly hard with a continuous drive to deliver high quality homes for people at various stages of the property ladder.”

During the development’s lifetime, the Cheshire homebuilder has committed to supporting local community organisations such as the Macclesfield FC Community Sports Trust, to which it donated £1,000 to support the health and educational services it offers.

For more information on the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cheshire.