Popular Macclesfield Housing Development Sells Out
Barratt Homes has announced that the Treacle Avenue development is almost complete following the sale of the final property in East Cheshire, bringing a successful era to a close.
Silk Waters Green has been a desirable development since its launch, thanks to its convenient transport links, its short distance to good local primary and secondary schools and its range of quality housing options.
Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The residents of Macclesfield have welcomed the development with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier with the success now the community has taken shape.
“Our team at Silk Waters Green have worked incredibly hard with a continuous drive to deliver high quality homes for people at various stages of the property ladder.”
During the development’s lifetime, the Cheshire homebuilder has committed to supporting local community organisations such as the Macclesfield FC Community Sports Trust, to which it donated £1,000 to support the health and educational services it offers.
For more information on the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cheshire.