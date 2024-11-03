Portadown FC Remembrance Service

Portadown FC will be hosting their annual Remembrance service at Shamrock Park on Saturday 9th November, ahead of the game with Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club will host members of the Royal British Legion together with local dignitaries supporters club representatives and club officials for the event at Shamrock Park.

Players and officials of the club have a long tradition of service dating back to Victorian times and the second Boer War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Greer had gone out to settle in South Africa in 1899 just before the commencement of hostilities and he quickly signed up for service with the British Empire forces. His father James Greer was associated with the club in its early days during the 1890s and provided one of his fields for games to take place along the Armagh Road.

Portadown FC Annual service of Remembrance

Another player, Andrew Connolly joined up and served in the same conflict. He would go on to serve in the Great War, where he contracted bronchitis and after returning home was associated with the club in administrative roles. He passed away in 1929 and was laid to rest at St. Johns Church on the Garvaghy Road. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony at Shamrock Park this weekend