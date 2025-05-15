Potter House makes memorable debut with grand opening and £940 charity boost

Potter House Grand Opening

Potter House, Yeovil’s newest care home, opened its doors on the 8th of May with a vibrant grand opening event that brought together the local community, and raised over £900 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The celebration welcomed a variety of special guests including the Mayor Cllr Tony Lock, local MP Adam Dance, and renowned broadcaster Fred Dinenage.

In a touching highlight, Julie Shaw, Potter House’s founding resident, had the honour of cutting the ceremonial ribbon, officially marking the Grand Opening. Julie said, ‘I was so honoured to cut the ribbon signifying the opening of Potter House as a founding resident. Everyone worked so hard to make the day a special occasion and felt so lucky to be part of it. I am happy to call Potter House home.’

Guests enjoyed a day full of activities including archery, axe throwing, fencing, and classic garden games such as giant Jenga, Connect 4, and chess.

Fred Dinenage and Julie Shaw

Callum Pearce, Potter House’s General Manager, and MP Adam Dance volunteered to be ‘sponged’ by residents and visitors as part of the day’s fun.

Thanks to the generosity of attendees and supporters, Potter House has raised an impressive £940 towards its ongoing charity skydive initiative in support of Alzheimer’s Society.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and support we received at our grand opening,” said Callum, Manager of Potter House. “It was a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together and highlight the spirit of care and connection that defines what Potter House is all about.”

Potter House’s charity skydive will take place on 3rd September, and 15 members of staff will take on the 10,000ft challenge.

Callum, the Mayor and Mayoress, and Local MP, Adam Dance

You can find out more about Potter House’s upcoming charity and community initiatives at their weekly Tea on Tuesday events, where all are welcome to join the residents from 10:30 every Tuesday for light refreshments.

For more information, call Potter House on 01935 513287. Email [email protected], or pop into the home on Highfield Road, Yeovil, BA21 4RJ.

Potter House, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Potter House has an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families. Reflecting strong ESG values, the home is built to operate as a carbon-free green home, with solar panels, ground source heat pumps, and battery storage.