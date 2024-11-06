Price and Walls compete at pickleball national championships

Walls is an example of the sport's inclusive nature, taking it up in his sixties. | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Pickleball is a rapidly growing racket sport with its accessibility for all ages and abilities a driving force behind its popularity.

By Mohamed Hamza in Bolton

Durham's Sarah Price and David Walls' passion for pickleball took them all the way to the sport's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

The duo competed in the Mixed Doubles 3.5 35+ and relished the chance to test their mettle against the very best the sport has to offer at the University of Bolton Arena. While the thrill of competition is enough on its own, Price and Walls revealed the best part of the sport is all about making friends.

“I love it, said Price. “The setup's brilliant and it's great to see so many people playing, different age groups, different categories, it's really inclusive for everybody and it's a real community environment. It's a family environment and you can make friends as well.”

Walls added: “Most of my buddies at my age are in the pub. I'm three, four, five days a week sometimes playing pickleball and I'd play more if I could, I love it.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball. The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court. Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Price added: “It's quite a fast-paced game but it's quite strategic as well. There are a lot of different elements to it so I'd say it's an easy game to pick up and play but a really hard game to master.”

Walls said: “I came from a tennis background. During COVID, I was pretty poorly and couldn't play tennis after and the guy who runs Durham Pickleball, Matt Pickett asked me to come along and after 20 minutes I was hooked. That was 2 and a half years ago and I love it.

“Any age can play. I'm 66, coming up on 67 and I play different levels, and different ages because of the ranking system. It's a game for everybody and when you go to tournaments like this everybody's a friend.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org