Princess Royal announced as patron of Friends of the Elderly

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal (Image supplied by Jeremy Makinson)

Charity proud to welcome her Royal Highness as its patron.

Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, is a charity that runs care homes, day care services and a grant giving service for older people living on low incomes throughout England. The Charity is honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has been announced as its Patron.

Her Royal Highness takes up the important role which Queen Elizabeth II held for over 60 years. As the Charity’s Patron for many years, Her late Majesty’s support was extremely important to the many older people the Charity has cared for throughout the years. The continued support of The Royal Family, through the ongoing Presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra and the new Patronage of The Princess Royal is greatly appreciated by Friends of the Elderly, its residents, beneficiaries and staff.

Mark Wilson, Friends of the Elderly’s Interim Co-Chief Executive said, “To have Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal’s Patronage and support of Friends of the Elderly is so greatly appreciated by all of us at the Charity. 2025 marks our 120th year of operation at Friends of the Elderly – a very important milestone for us. We are excited about the future, and we look forward to working with Her Royal Highness on our many important projects and initiatives that support older people throughout England.”