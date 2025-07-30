Prioritising homelessness visibility: ClwydAlyn’s Big Sleepout is back

Community support officer, Ricky, took part in The Big Sleepout 2024, with his family. They were keen to raise money for homeless services.

Staff from ClwydAlyn, a housing association in North Wales, are aiming to put homelessness in the spotlight once again, with their twelfth annual ‘Big Sleepout’, an event to raise essential funds for homelessness services.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 3 October, staff from ClwydAlyn, along with several other local organisations, their families and friends, will take part in The Big Sleepout. Organised by Lynda Williams, supported living manager, the event aims to increase awareness of homelessness, and raise vital funds to boost provision of local support services.

This year’s event is taking place at Silver Birch Golf Club, Maes Yr Haf, Betws-yn-Rhos, Abergele and in addition, organisers are also inviting virtual participants from across the region to join in from wherever they are; their garden or living room floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cris McGuinness, Chair of the Board at ClwydAlyn recently highlighted: “In 2023/2024 over 13,500 households in Wales were assessed as homeless, the highest number since Welsh legislation began. In the same time period almost 18,000 people were placed into temporary accommodation. These figures reflect a very real and urgent requirement for support within our communities.”

ClwydAlyn staff member Matthew created a vlog on his experience of the Big Sleepout 2024

One of the primary drivers for homelessness is the lack of affordable homes; with the average rent for Wales being £752 per month. Across North Wales, individuals or families may become homeless for a mixture of reasons, which includes being evicted by their landlord, losing their job, mental or physical ill health, relationship issues or even disasters such as fire or flooding.

The Big Sleepout brings members of the local community together, to experience the harsh reality of homelessness. Organiser Lynda said: “The aim is to shed light on the plight of the 13,000 homeless households across our country. This includes people sleeping rough, those in unsuitable or temporary accommodation, people who are squatting, or living with family or friends because they have no home of their own.

“Everyone deserves a safe, secure, warm home. By taking part in our Big Sleepout, whether that’s in person or virtually, you can show support, spark conversation and help to raise money for the front-line homeless services we provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised will go directly to ClwydAlyn’s homelessness services, which provide dedicated teams to help and support people to move forward in their lives.

Staff and their families taking part in The Big Sleepout 2024.

You can sign up to take part in the Big Sleepout, or request more information, by emailing: [email protected]

Or, alternatively, donate straight to the charity via the JustGiving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lynda-williams-5

To find out more about ClwydAlyn’s support services, visit: Supported Living - Clwydalyn

Take a look at Matthew's vlog of The Big Sleepout 2024 here: youtu.be/UKmtfd7DLqw?si=pTuVX6V5Wysvb7cG