Professor’s Iraq Mountain Climb to Fund Christmas Meals for Homeless Veterans

A PROFESSOR is preparing to scale one of Iraq’s highest and most perilous peaks in a remarkable bid to provide Christmas meals for homeless veterans — with vital support once again coming from Rhug Estate.

Dr Richard Mottershead, a Professor of Nursing from Llangynhafal and former nurse in Wrexham, will soon take on Mount Halgard, an 11,834-foot summit in Iraq’s rugged Kurdish region, to raise funds for Adferiad’s veterans’ charity - Change Step.

“I’ve been involved in supporting the development of Change Step from its very beginning 15 years ago,” said Dr Mottershead.

“My goal is to provide Christmas meals for homeless veterans, but the climb will be anything but easy.

"It’s a perilous journey of endurance and heart, with freezing winds and razor-sharp ridges - an ascent not just for the summit, but for those who once faced their own battles.”

Dr Mottershead is self-funding the expedition, ensuring every penny raised supports the Change Step Christmas Meals Challenge. This year’s goal is £650 to fund 50 festive meals for veterans across Wales.

Once again, Lord Newborough - owner of Rhug Estate, near Corwen - has stepped forward to support the cause, donating their award-winning organic produce for the second consecutive year.

He said: “It’s a privilege to once again support Richard and the ‘Change Step’ Christmas meals challenge, helping to provide a sense of warmth and belonging for veterans who have given so much.

"At Rhug, we believe food has the power to bring people together, and there is no better example of that than this initiative. We’re proud that produce from our estate can play even a small part in such a meaningful cause.”

Richard’s remarkable journey in healthcare began 25 years ago when he started working within the mental health services as a nurse auxiliary, now called a Healthcare Support Worker. Inspired by the compassion and dedication of colleagues, he decided to train as a mental health nurse.

“Their passion and knowledge of mental health was incredible,” he said. “Their compassion for those they cared for was a legacy that is still very much alive in North Wales today.”

Richard trained in Wrexham before gaining experience across North Wales, Powys, and England. Then came a voluntary role at a Transylvanian asylum in Romania.

The festive meals funded through the climb will be prepared by Sue Kerby, landlady of the Golden Lion Pub in Llangynhafal, who has been described as “the beating heart” of the campaign.

Sue will lead the “Change Step elves” in delivering hearty Christmas feasts to veterans across the region.

Adding to the community spirit, Ruthin Tesco has joined the campaign this year, pledging to provide fresh vegetables and Christmas puddings — ensuring that every plate served is a true taste of home and gratitude.

Now a visiting professor in Iraq, Dr Mottershead said the country’s people have embraced his challenge with pride.

“People here are so happy and proud that their national mountain is the focal point for this challenge,” he said.

Through grit, goodwill, and the generosity of supporters like Rhug Estate, Richard hopes to bring not just food but hope and connection to veterans this Christmas.