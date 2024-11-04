Property Managers: Liverpool expert reveals a day in the life

Every day is different for property managers and Re:Volve Real Estate, property management experts based in Liverpool, is witnessing a significant increase in demand as property owners seek expert guidance on adapting to these industry shifts.

Anna Main, Founder and Managing Director of Re:Volve Real Estate, says: “The role of property managers has grown well beyond traditional operations. Now, they must balance evolving tenant expectations, navigate complex regulations and leverage tech advancements to ensure assets are not only well-maintained but also appreciate in value in today’s competitive market.”

Looking to 2025, Main highlights four areas transforming the sector:

Enhanced health and safety protocols:

Anna Main

The focus on health and safety in commercial properties has intensified, placing new pressures on property managers. They are now responsible for implementing comprehensive H&S measures to safeguard occupants, including complex HVAC upgrades for improved air quality and energy efficiency - all while keeping pace with frequent regulatory changes.

Sustainability and energy efficiency:

The demand for sustainable, energy-efficient buildings has added complexity to property management. Managers must now implement eco-friendly practices, meet energy standards and secure sustainability certifications.

This requires specialised knowledge in sustainable technologies and ongoing assessments which can overwhelm those without expertise. Partnering with sustainability specialists helps ensure compliance, cost-effective upgrades and enhances a property's reputation as an eco-friendly, competitive asset.

Tenant engagement and retention:

In the commercial property sector, tenant expectations for personalised, round-the-clock service have surged dramatically.

Property managers are now challenged to leverage digital tools and communication platforms to not only address issues swiftly but also to build strong relationships with tenants. By prioritising transparency and responsiveness, managers can enhance tenant satisfaction and retention, ultimately driving occupancy rates and long-term success.

Agility in a changing market:

In an unpredictable economic landscape, particularly with the recent change in government, agility has never been more critical for property managers. They must be prepared to pivot strategies quickly in response to shifting tenant needs, market trends and regulatory requirements.

This adaptability enables property managers to navigate uncertainties effectively and seize new growth opportunities, ensuring that their properties remain competitive and attractive in a rapidly changing environment.

