£10k cash boost from Morrisons Foundation for Leicester Youth Arts Charity

Pedestrian, an arts and education charity that provides creative activities, outreach and training to children and young people in Leicester, was delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Thanks to the funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket, Pedestrian will be able to develop a community kitchen and accessible toilets at their facility to support disadvantaged young people.

Hema Badger-Mistry, CEO of Pedestrian, said: “Thanks to the support of the Morrisons Foundation, we will finally have accessible toilets and a safe, community kitchen to support our young people to enable them to use the facilities independently whilst being safe and comfortable making them more confident and reducing anxiety when being in a new space with is essential to increase their self-esteem.”

“The community kitchen will ensure beneficiaries not only have access to food but also develop lifelong skills to learn cooking skills.”

Established in 1998, Pedestrian has transformed the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people in Leicester and Leicestershire through creativity. The charity offers the chance for everyone to explore creativity through music, dance, photography, street art and many other art forms regardless of who they are and where they come from.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted to support the vital work of Pedestrian. The charity provides great opportunities for young people from disadvantaged areas of our community to engage in creative education that they would otherwise not be able to participate in.”

“The new community kitchen and accessible toilets funded by the Morrisons Foundation will make a huge difference to the charity’s work for many years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.