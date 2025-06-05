Radio 2 Star Joins Skydive for Homelessness

Next week, Jay Flynn MBE will join a team of fundraisers in Colchester for a 13,000-foot skydive to support people experiencing homelessness.

Jay, best known for his daily virtual pub quizzes that uplifted thousands during the Covid-19 lockdown and for his regular appearances on BBC Radio 2, is an ambassador for the homelessness charity Emmaus UK and will raise funds for the local branch, Emmaus Colchester.

Emmaus Colchester works with people who have experienced homelessness, trauma and social isolation and helps them rebuild their lives and create positive futures. The charity supports up to 35 people with a home, support, training and work opportunities.

For two years, Jay was street homeless in London after a relationship breakdown left him with nowhere to live. He now devotes time to raising awareness of the issues faced by rough sleepers and the mental health implications of being homeless.

Jay shares “When homeless, either rough sleeping or hidden homeless, it is fraught with danger and risks, vulnerability and challenges, so I'm honoured to be stepping up and taking on the Skydive, alongside Emmaus residents who will directly benefit from donations, and stand again shoulder to shoulder with Emmaus, as they continue the incredible work they do, and we continue the fight to humanise and end homelessness.”

The skydive on Saturday 14th June at Beccles Airfield will see ten fundraisers take on the ultimate adrenaline challenge to raise money to help Emmaus Colchester support more people out of homelessness.

Among these fundraisers will be Emmaus resident Paul, who has lived at the charity’s accommodation for six months. Paul became homeless after a family disagreement meant he had to leave his home. Since being at Emmaus, he has grown in confidence and gained important life skills.

Paul shares, “Before Emmaus, I was sleeping rough in a supermarket car park, I didn’t have savings to find another place. My confidence is growing every single day at Emmaus as I do new things – it’s a great place to blossom and grow. I am very nervous about the skydive at the moment, but I would like to help others through fundraising. It’s scary, but I think once I do the skydive, I’ll feel like I can do anything.”

The public can get behind Jay and Paul and the other fundraisers by donating to their pages here: emmaus.org.uk/colchester/emmaus-skydiving-fundraiser