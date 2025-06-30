Radio star & local businesses help raise £7,700 through charity skydive
Radio 2 star and quiz host, Jay Flynn MBE was among the group of fundraisers and took on the skydive in solidarity with people currently experiencing homelessness. For two years Jay was street homeless in London and now he devotes his time to raising awareness of the impact of rough sleeping.
The team were made up of staff and trustees from local Colchester organisations and businesses including Ginger Nut Training, Colchester City Council, and Community 360. Three people currently supported by Emmaus also took on the adrenaline challenge.
Collectively the team have raised £7,788 for Emmaus Colchester to support people out of homelessness and help them build towards better futures.
Brian Cooke, CEO of Emmaus Colchester supported the team on the day. He shares: “We have been blown away by the amount that has been raised and the number of people who have come together to support our charity.
"The skydive is an annual event for us and we love having the chance to connect with other organisations and people in the local community. I commend everyone for taking part – I'm yet to be brave enough!”
Emmaus Colchester supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing a safe home, meaningful work opportunities and therapeutic support all within a community setting.
The funds raised from this skydive will help Emmaus expand the work opportunities offered to residents, provide accommodation for those with no recourse to public funds, and cover the cost of driving lessons for residents.
Find out more about Emmaus Colchester and the work they do on their website emmaus.org.uk/colchester