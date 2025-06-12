Raising a toast to Cheshire’s award-winning women

Sixteen exceptional women from Cheshire have been named as finalists in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business. Now in its 14th year, the EVAS shine a light on the women who are building, scaling, and transforming businesses across the UK, and this year’s Cheshire cohort is nothing short of inspirational.

These women represent a powerful mix of industries, backgrounds, and ambitions, from mental health to manufacturing, tech to training, and food tours to female empowerment. Each finalist has earned her place on the national stage through purpose-led innovation, unwavering passion, and impressive impact.

In Chester, Tracy Lynn of Spark Creatives (Hospitality Industry) is a serial entrepreneur behind a thriving creative agency producing live events and experiential marketing across the UK and beyond. Stephanie Jane Bath of Chester on a Plate Food Tours (Customer Service) brings the city’s culinary culture to life through guided tours celebrating local food and independent hospitality.

From Hyde, Nicola Phillips of Nicola Jayne Landscape Design (Sustainable Business) transforms outdoor spaces into tranquil sanctuaries, with sustainability at the core of every project.

In Macclesfield, Ruth Roberts of Apconix (Business Woman) leads a globally respected toxicology company celebrating 10 years and multiple King's Awards, while Lily Newman of Morgan James Consulting (Training & Coaching) has spent over two decades delivering transformational leadership and coaching programmes.

Naomi Timperley of Tech North Advocates (Diverse Business), based in Sale, is championing diversity in tech and flying the flag for Northern innovation on a national scale.

Stockport is home to three standout finalists: Fiona Hull of Construction Q (Diverse Business), who leads a multi-office quantity surveying practice with a strong community focus; Dr Katie Hilton and Dr Laura Clark of The Lifestyle Health Clinic (Health & Wellbeing), pioneering a personalised approach to women’s health that empowers women to take control of their hormonal and long-term wellbeing; and Hannah James of Frame Four (Scale Up), driving forward a property consultancy that delivers complex, multimillion-pound projects across the UK.

In Warrington, Esther Ghey of Peace & Mind UK CIC (Inspirational Woman) is making a national impact with youth mental health campaigns; Michelle Laithwaite of FuelHub (Scale Up) is fuelling growth with her fast-expanding healthy meal delivery brand; and Preeti Choudhary of Pro-Business Consulting (Best Business) is helping MedTech companies get life-saving products to market worldwide.

Barbara Freeman, based in Runcorn, leads Fresh-Beginnings CIC (Not For Profit), teaching cooking skills to empower individuals and families to create positive mealtime experiences.

From Wilmslow, Lindsey Kane of JOLT and The YES Club (Best Business) is creating a bold movement around longevity and women’s empowerment, and Phoebe Williams of The PMDD Project (Not For Profit) is leading the UK’s only charity supporting those impacted by PMDD.

These women aren’t just building businesses, they’re creating opportunity, championing wellbeing, pushing for social change, and redefining what’s possible. Their achievements reflect the diversity, determination, and dynamism of Cheshire’s female business community.

Michael Dugdale, MD of Trident Utilities said “Sponsoring the Business Woman of the Year award is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of women who are not just excelling in their fields, but redefining them. At Trident, we believe that empowering women in business isn’t just the right thing to do - it’s essential to creating a more innovative, inclusive, and resilient economy.”

Finalists now move on to the next stage, including interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and a national #EVAS2025 campaign. Many will also attend a special reception at the House of Commons, celebrating their success with past winners and industry leaders, before the awards culminate in a glittering ceremony at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool this September.

To see the full list of 2025 finalists and discover more about the awards, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

