Reading football fan Mary celebrates 97 years of following The Biscuitmen

Birthday Girl, Mary Parsons, Celebrating Her 97th Birthday at Friends of the Elderly's new residential care home in Calcot, Reading - Friends Place.

A great grandmother marked a special birthday with friends, family and memories of a lifetime supporting The Biscuitmen.

Mary Parsons had a wonderful time celebrating her 97th birthday at the care home with her family and care home friends, but couldn't forget about her beloved football team Reading

Mary moved into Friends Place in Calcot on 15th September and said: “I decided to make Friends Place my home as everything seemed just right for my needs.There’s so much going on, the activities and community events are so varied, I don’t have a favourite I enjoy everything, but I do still love to dance and the Chef makes the most delicious Chilli. I’m most definitely so happy living here.”

Mary was born and grew up in Theale, Reading not far from the care home. “I went to school in Theale and have to say that English was my favourite lesson,” continued Mary. “It stood me in good stead as I became a Secretary, a job which I thoroughly enjoy for all my working career,” added Mary.

Mary's Delicious 97th Birthday Cake.

Mary married her first Husband, Frank, in 1947 and Herbert, her second Husband in 1973 and is a proud Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother – and also a devoted supporter of Reading Football Club.

“I support The Royals, I always have done,”continued Mary. “When I was young, the football club was known as The Biscuitmen, a nickname which came from the local Huntley and Palmers biscuit factory in Reading, but it was changed to The Royals after the Royal County of Berkshire after the factory closed.”

Mary is exceptionally well travelled having visited 259 different places. “I don’t have a favourite place or holiday destination, I’ve liked everywhere I’ve been fortunate enough to visit,” added Mary.

Keeping active, fit and healthy is something Mary believes in. “At school I played a lot of Netball and have always loved to dance, which is something I still do at Friends Place. The large, open lounge areas are perfect for our regular boogies and ‘cutting a rug’. I truly believe that the secret of my long, happy and fulfilled life is regular exercise, eating healthily and helping others,”continued Mary.

Mary Parsons Enjoying Her 97th Birthday at Friends Place.

Mary is also an avid, and extremely good, knitter. “My doctor once said to me that my knitting was so good, I should open my own knitting business – he really thought I was that good. I find knitting very relaxing and it does help with the dexterity in my hands as well. Perhaps I’ll knit some Christmas presents for the care team this year.”

“Mary is a wonderful lady,”said Alina Gutu, the General Manager at the care home. “She’s so kind, always smiling, chatting with her care home friends, nattering with the care team and taking part in all of the activities we have going on at Friends Place – but dancing is definitely, without a doubt, her favourite.

“Knowing her love of music and dancing, we arranged a special afternoon birthday party for Mary to enjoy with her family and care home friends, complete with a tasty birthday cake and, of course, music playing so everyone could have a dance.”

“Mary is an absolute delight,” added Elisha Hall-Jones, the Activities Coordinator at Friends Place. “She gets on with absolutely everyone, is always smiling and a pleasure to be around.”

“I had a wonderful 97th birthday, I was treated like a princess by everyone at Friends Place. It was such a great day, spending time with my family and friends, it was absolutely perfect. I wonder what they’ll do me for next year? It will be hard to top,”concluded Mary.