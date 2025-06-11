Record-breaking female founders, purpose-led pioneers, and powerhouse professionals - Kent women are making waves

Six outstanding women from across Kent have been named finalists in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship.

Representing a powerful mix of innovation, impact, and purpose, these trailblazing women are proving that business success comes in many forms; from sustainable fashion and tech startups to social change and strategic services.

Now in their 14th year, the EVAS shine a spotlight on the women who are driving UK enterprise forward. This year’s 144 finalists reflect the diverse and dynamic landscape of women-led business in Britain.

Meet Kent’s EVAS2025 Finalists

Amy Knight of Must Have Ideas - Business Woman of the Year Finalist

Amy Knight of Must Have Ideas (Business Woman of the Year) Amy co-founded one of the UK’s fastest-growing e-commerce businesses. With a knack for uncovering problem-solving products, Must Have Ideas has gone from kitchen table to multimillion-pound success story in just a few years.

Christine Tuck of Survivors Of aBuse (SOB) (Not For Profit) Christine’s not-for-profit is creating powerful change through peer-led, trauma-informed support for adult survivors of abuse. Her work offers healing, education, and hope to those who need it most.

Jane Knight of Successful Mums Career Academy (Training & Coaching) A lifeline for women navigating their return to work, Jane’s award-winning academy has helped over 8,000 mums regain their confidence, retrain, and achieve family-friendly careers or start their own businesses.

Sandra Igwe of The Motherhood Group (Best Business) Championing Black maternal health, Sandra’s platform and Blackmums app are creating much-needed space for support, advocacy, and empowerment for Black mothers across the UK.

Tiffany Chiu of JulieMay Lingerie, Retail Business Finalist

Stephanie Marshall of A B C S UK (Professional Services) Behind every thriving business is a solid financial strategy - and Stephanie delivers just that. Her multi-award-winning accountancy firm supports ambitious founders with clarity, confidence, and expert guidance.

Tiffany Chiu of JulieMay Lingerie (Retail Business) Founder of the UK’s only allergy-friendly lingerie brand, Tiffany is transforming the lives of women with sensitive skin. Her organic cotton collections are dermatologist-recommended and ethically made.

Michael Dugdale, MD of Trident Utilities said “Sponsoring the Business Woman of the Year award is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of women who are not just excelling in their fields, but redefining them. At Trident, we believe that empowering women in business isn’t just the right thing to do - it’s essential to creating a more innovative, inclusive, and resilient economy.”

Finalists will now progress to the next stage of the awards, including judging interviews, a public vote, and the national #EVAS2025 campaign. They’ll also be invited to a prestigious EVAS Reception at the House of Commons, where they’ll connect with policymakers, business leaders, and past winners.

The celebration culminates in a spectacular awards ceremony on Friday 26 September, held in the iconic Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, where one winner will also receive the coveted Outstanding Achievement Award.

To see the full list of finalists and discover more about the EVAS, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk