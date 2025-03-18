Red light therapy increases hair growth by 35%: hair expert shares why

Red light therapy for hair loss

Dr Balwi from Elithair explains how to use red light therapy to reduce hair loss and promote hair growth

A recent study has shown that red light therapy helped to increase hair growth by 35% in a group of men suffering from androgenetic alopecia.* According to Google search data, there have been over 32,000 searches already this month for the term ‘red light therapy’ with many wondering if it really does help to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Dr Balwi, leading hair surgeon at Elithair, the world’s largest hair loss clinic, is setting the record straight as he explains why red light therapy can be revolutionary for those struggling with hair loss. He shares how long it takes to see the results and how to access the therapy.

How does red light therapy for hair loss work?

Improves blood circulation

Red light therapy increases blood circulation in the scalp allowing more nutrients and oxygen to reach the hair follicles. Nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C and folic acid are essential for hair development, so, when the hair follicles are exposed to these nutrients, it results in increased hair growth.

Improved blood circulation also helps to remove waste from the hair follicle which may be compromising hair growth. This increase in oxygen and nutrients and removal of waste, caused by increased blood flow, helps to reduce hair loss.

Increased adenosine triphosphate (ATP)

It is proposed that red light therapy may stimulate cellular activity, potentially strengthening hair follicles and increasing blood circulation, which can contribute to hair regrowth. The lights are thought to cause an increase in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production, boosting cellular activity and promoting hair follicle function.

ATP is a molecule that stores and transfers energy in cells, it helps maintain hair growth by providing energy for hair follicle cells. It can even re-start hair growth in people experiencing hair loss, by inducing the anagen (hair growth) phase.

Reduces inflammation

One of the primary ways red light therapy can reduce hair loss is by reducing any inflammation. Inflammation on the scalp can cause damage to the hair follicles preventing the hair from growing. It can also cause an increase in the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that causes the hair follicle to shrink.

The red light therapy, or low-level laser therapy (LLLT) penetrates the scalp and stimulates the mitochondria within cells, this is what causes the increased ATP production, reducing inflammation and creating a healthier cellular environment for hair growth.

When will you see the results?

Seeing results is all about consistency and regular therapy sessions. Some people will start to see results after 16 weeks but it can take between 3-6 months to see noticeable hair growth results. You should do red light therapy 2-3 times a week for approximately 10 minutes, consistently for the best results.

It is important to note that even with red light therapy, the hair density achieved is still three times lower than the results of a hair transplant. This is because a hair transplant is the only permanent solution to hair loss.***

Mesotherapy is also a suitable option for those who don't want to undertake a full hair transplant.

Where to get red light therapy?

For red light therapy to work most effectively a medical-grade piece of equipment is required. The device's specifications, including wavelength and power output, will also impact the overall result. While medical-grade equipment may offer more consistent results, there are consumer-grade devices designed for home use that have demonstrated efficacy in clinical studies. It's essential to choose a device that meets established therapeutic parameters and to use it as directed.****

Considerations

Safety and Side Effects: Red light therapy is generally considered safe with minimal side effects. However, users should follow manufacturer guidelines and consult with a healthcare provider, especially if they have underlying health conditions or are taking medications that may increase photosensitivity.

Individual Variability: Responses to red light therapy can vary. Factors such as the underlying cause of hair loss, the severity of the condition, and individual biological differences can influence treatment outcomes.

While red light therapy presents a promising non-invasive option for promoting hair growth, it's crucial to approach treatment with realistic expectations and to consult with healthcare professionals to develop a comprehensive and personalised hair loss management plan.