Red Rooster Festival 2025: Founder Harry Grafton reveals all ahead of the biggest line-up yet

One week to go!

With just a week to go, Red Rooster Festival is set to roll into the idyllic grounds of Euston Hall. Festival founder Harry Grafton is feeling the excitement, though not quite the panic. “We’ve built something that feels like a family,” he says. “And this year, we’ve gone all out to make it our most immersive and electric yet.”

Set against the 17th-century splendour of the Euston estate, Red Rooster has always been a celebration of rootsy Americana, Southern soul, swampy blues, country and good old-fashioned rock & roll.

But it’s more than just the music. It’s a three-day deep South daydream, right here in the heart of East Anglia. And 2025, Harry promises, will be their “boldest, most jam-packed edition yet.”

The Line-Up: A Rooster’s Paradise

Country and blues comes to Suffolk

This year’s line-up is a purist’s dream and a partygoer’s paradise. Festival favourites JD McPherson and Samantha Fish return, alongside red-hot talent like The Sheepdogs, Jerron Paxton, Toby Lee, Jontavious Willis and Twinnie. “We dig deep to find artists from both sides of the Atlantic that embody that Rooster spirit,” Harry says. “It’s got to groove. It’s got to stir your soul.”

And once the sun goes down, the Howlin’ Woods tent comes alive with blistering DJ sets. Expect everything from honky tonk throwdowns to deep-fried funk, courtesy of the Hot Pants DJs, DJ Lil’ Koko, Ross Allen, Wendy May, and more.

“It’s the sort of place where you might catch a Mississippi bluesman on stage, then end up dancing barefoot to Northern Soul at 2am,” says Harry. “That’s what Red Rooster does best - blurring lines between genres, generations, and states of mind.”

Beyond the Music: Prehistoric Skills & Swan Pedalos

Red Rooster 2025 is not just about sound - it’s about sensory overload in the best possible way.

Take survival expert Will Lord, who returns with his mesmerising Prehistoric Experiences zone. Festivalgoers can try their hand at flint knapping, fire-lighting, Stone Age butchery, and even watch the live cooking of a Euston Estate deer. “It’s a raw, real connection to the land and our roots,” says Harry. “And Will is the real deal - he’s trained the likes of Ed Stafford and Ray Mears.”

Meanwhile, the “Back to Wilderness” team will be offering axe and knife throwing, spoon carving, fire-making, and global survival trap demonstrations. “We don’t want people just watching,” says Harry. “We want them doing.”

And if it all gets a bit too real? You can grab a cocktail and climb aboard a swan pedalo, lazily cruising the Euston Hall lake. Or take a wild dip in the river - yes, it’s open for swimming, with lifeguards on hand.

Kids, Dogs, and Dirty Dancing

Red Rooster may have a rebellious soul, but it’s gloriously family-friendly. Kids under 12 go free, and there’s a fully-fledged mini-festival within the festival just for them.

Expect tin foil fashion shows, Mardi Gras parades, den-building in the woods, giant Twister, and a kids’ cinema. Morning dance warmups are led by Shag Pile Dancers, while budding cowboys and cowgirls can try their hand at line dancing and the two-step in the afternoon.

Even the dogs get in on the action. The House of Mutt will be on-site with agility courses, tricks, and trainers to answer all your canine queries.

For grown-ups in need of a breather, Heilsa Therapies will be offering massages and treatments in a woodland oasis. And if you’re looking to sharpen up your style, the on-site barber shop is open for pre-booked wet shaves and haircuts. “We get people who dress to the nines,” says Harry. “Sharp suits, western boots, vintage dresses—it’s all part of the magic.”

Banquets, Booze & Barber Shops

Food is no afterthought at Red Rooster. The long-table banquets by Meat Street BBQ are legendary—think slow-cooked brisket, deep South flavours, and that smoky, unmistakable scent wafting across the site.

For street food fans, a spread of vendors brings American soul food, smoked meats, Louisiana-style gumbo, and fire-cooked feasts. Pair it all with a cold beer or a bourbon cocktail and you’re in heaven.

“Red Rooster is about hedonism, heritage and hospitality,” Harry says. “Whether you’re here for the music, the food, or the dancing - we’ve made sure everyone gets a taste.”

The Big Picture: Affordable, Immersive, Unmissable

Even as costs rise across the industry, Red Rooster remains one of the most accessible boutique festivals in the UK. “We work hard to keep it affordable,” says Harry. “This isn’t about VIP queues or flashy sponsorships. It’s about community, spirit and making memories.”

Weekend tickets are priced at £149.50 (plus booking fee) and include three nights of camping and free parking. Discounted teen tickets are just £50, and children 12 and under go free.

It’s this ethos of generosity and grassroots energy that’s earned Red Rooster a loyal following - and its reputation as the UK’s best-kept festival secret.

“You Can Feel the Love”

As the sizzle reel plays out, you can see what Harry means. Barefoot kids skipping through fields. Bearded bluesmen jamming on porches. Families, hipsters, dogs in hats. A deep groove in the Suffolk soil.

“We put everything into making this special,” Harry says. “And when you’re standing there, cocktail in hand, sun setting over the woods, surrounded by the sound of swampy guitars and smiling faces, you feel it. You feel the love.”

Red Rooster 2025 takes place 29–31 May at Euston Hall, Suffolk.

For tickets and full programme info, please visit: www.redrooster.org.uk