Redcliffe Homes backs Old Sodbury village day in celebration of community

Award-winning housebuilder Redcliffe Homes is delighted to announce its support of this year’s Old Sodbury village day, a much-loved community event taking place on Saturday 7th June at Sugar Orchard Field.

The annual celebration is a highlight in the local calendar and promises a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment and activities for all ages. Visitors can expect everything from live drone racing and classic car displays to face painting, skittles, tug of war, a children’s inflatable zone hosted by DJ Bridgee’o, and live music from local favourites including party band For the Record and the Old Sodbury school choir.

Redcliffe Homes is proud to support the event through a donation of £325.00 towards the children’s inflatable area, enabling organisers to offer access to the village day free of charge for all. This contribution is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it helps to build and thrive. With new homes being delivered in nearby Chipping Sodbury, the partnership with this local event holds particular significance.

Tom O'Connor, managing director of Redcliffe Homes, said:

"We’re thrilled to be supporting the Old Sodbury village day, it’s exactly the kind of event that brings people together and celebrates the best of local life. Community is at the heart of everything we do at Redcliffe Homes, and we’re always looking for meaningful ways to give back to the areas where we build."

Proceeds from the day will support the village hall charity fund, which helps maintain community facilities, including the village defibrillators, and contributes towards future events like village day and bonfire night.

Redcliffe Homes’ involvement is part of a wider programme of community support. In 2024, the company donated over £168,000 to charities and causes across the UK, a testament to its dedication to making a positive social impact.

For more information about Redcliffe Homes, visit: https://www.redcliffehomes.co.uk