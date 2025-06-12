Redditch apprentice named JTL’s National Apprentice of the Year 2025

Redditch-based plumber Stephanie Hitch has been crowned JTL’s National Apprentice of the Year 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Awards Ceremony, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, celebrated the most outstanding individuals from JTL’s national network of electrical and plumbing apprentices. Stephanie, who completed her apprenticeship with JTL while employed by Arcus FM, was selected as the overall winner from a field of 16 exceptional finalists.

Her remarkable technical ability, dedication to learning and impact on both site and classroom settings impressed the judging panel, which included JTL’s senior training and industry leaders. Stephanie had earlier been named Regional Plumbing Apprentice of the Year for the West, before going on to win the top honour at the national ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JTL National Apprentice of the Year title is awarded annually to the standout apprentice across all trades and regions. Finalists are nominated by their JTL Training Officers and judged on their performance across the four pillars of apprenticeship: practical work, academic progress, key skills and industry assessments.

The Awards Ceremony, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, celebrated the most outstanding individuals from JTL’s national network of electrical and plumbing apprentices.

JTL supports over 8,000 apprentices across England and Wales in partnership with more than 3,800 employers, delivering industry-leading training in electrical and mechanical disciplines. As the sector evolves to embrace green technologies such as EV charging, solar energy and heat pump systems, JTL apprentices like Stephanie are already helping to shape the future of the UK’s built environment.

Stephanie said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named JTL’s National Apprentice of the Year. My apprenticeship journey taught me the technical skills I need for a career I love, but it’s also helped me grow in confidence and believe in my own ability. I’m grateful for every bit of support from my Training Officer, my tutors and everyone at Arcus FM. I hope winning this shows young women that this industry has space for all of us, and that you can achieve amazing things if you work hard and have the right people around you.”

Lauren Archer, Learning & Apprenticeships Advisor at Arcus FM, added: “Stephanie’s work ethic, attitude and growth throughout her apprenticeship have been nothing short of inspiring. From her very first day, she has shown a real drive to succeed and a willingness to take on challenges. Her national award is recognition of her outstanding contributions throughout her apprenticeship and now as a valued, fully qualified member of the Arcus team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “Stephanie’s journey is a brilliant example of how apprenticeships empower people to unlock their full potential. Her determination, growth and commitment have been exceptional, and we are proud to recognise her as our National Apprentice of the Year. She represents the very best of our sector and a bright future for building services engineering.”