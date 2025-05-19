Redrow South East re-launches £8000 fund to support local community projects with applicant entries now open

Premium housebuilder Redrow South East has re-launched its official community fund for 2025. The fund will continue its support of the incredible community work led by groups, schools, organisations and individuals across Kent and East Sussex.

With no cause too small, up to £8,000 is available to be gifted, so whether funds are needed to help supply new books for school children, a new kit for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group, the Redrow South East initiative can help and is now open to entries from everyone.

The housebuilder, which is currently building energy efficient homes in popular locations throughout Kent and East Sussex, had great success in 2024 with more than 10 community organisations, schools and individuals receiving funds to help their projects. This is in addition to providing investment in the local area and contributions toward education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing linked to the planning process.

The initiative aims to help local organisations or individuals at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to continue the amazing work they are doing, or even start a new, exciting project.

Redrow Community Fund

Dennis Usmar, from Valley Conservation Society, said: “Thanks to the Redrow South East Community Fund, we were able to invest in tools that have made a real difference to our conservation work. The funding helped us carry out important tasks that protect local wildlife and maintain green spaces for everyone to enjoy. I’d encourage any group making a positive impact in their community to apply, you never know what you can achieve with a bit of support.”

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, comments: “We are really excited to have opened up our community fund once again, which forms part of our commitment to support local infrastructure and create thriving communities both within our developments and in the wider area.

“It’s been fantastic to see how our 2024 recipients have used their funding to make a real difference in their communities. From supporting local festivals and holidays, to providing books for children, sponsoring grassroots sports teams, and contributing to conservation initiatives across Kent, we’ve seen the huge impact from our fund.”

“We know the role that individuals, local groups and organisations play in creating happy, healthy and safe communities and are looking forward to supporting more great initiatives this year. We are inviting entries from any group, organisation or individual within the local area, to let us know how we could help their exciting plans – and look forward to making as many come true as possible!”

The community fund is now open for applications and will close on midnight on Sunday, June 29. To find out more about the voluntary community fund, and how to apply, please visit here: