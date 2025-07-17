Redrow Southern Counties site managers named as best in the country for quality

Two site managers at Redrow Southern Counties have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building. Steven Flood from the Harvest Rise development in Littlehampton and Jack Mew from the Vale Croft Woods development in Aldershot have won these prestigious awards, marking them down as among the best in the country. Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other homebuilder. This is the 21st year in a row that site managers from Barratt Redrow have won more of these awards than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Redrow sees building high quality sustainable homes for its customers.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of c8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Steven Flood, Site Manager at Harvest Rise

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, said:“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.