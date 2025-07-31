Resident at Cambridge care home reveals crucial role in raising the Mary Rose

A resident astonished the team at a Histon care home by revealing her behind-the-scenes involvement in one of the UK’s most iconic maritime recoveries - the raising of Henry VIII’s warship, the Mary Rose.

Betsan Partridge who lives at Bramley Court Care Home, which provides high quality residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, co-ran pioneering underwater technology company Sonardyne with her husband John Partridge.

The couple played a key role in the decades-long project to locate, survey, and eventually raise the Tudor warship from the seabed near Portsmouth in 1982.

The revelation came following the recent 480th anniversary of the Mary Rose’s final battle in July 1545.

The Lifting Frame emerges with the Mary Rose remains secured underneath

“Understanding our residents’ histories is really important in providing personalised care and we were absolutely amazed to learn that Betsan had such a deep connection to the story of the Mary Rose,” said Carol Morgan, head of quality at the 72-bed home.

“It helps our team here keep front of mind that although residents like Betsan might be living with dementia now, they had purposeful careers that shaped who they are.

“Her story adds such depth and inspiration to our Bramley community – and shows the incredible lives our residents have led.”

Betsan worked behind the scenes to keep the company running smoothly while John developed the Rangemeter – a revolutionary acoustic positioning system that enabled divers to make precise underwater measurements.

Betsan with our home-built Mirror dinghy ‘research vessel’ in Emsworth Harbour with prototype Rangemeter

The breakthrough was instrumental in the excavation and lifting of the Mary Rose, one of the most complex marine archaeological projects in history.

“Betsan was the backbone of the company, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did without her tireless work,” said John.

“Looking back, it’s amazing to think that something we started in a small workshop ended up helping to raise the ship.

“At the time, we were just focused on solving technical problems and doing good work – we never imagined we’d be part of such an historic moment.

John and Betsan Partridge at Bramley Court Care Home

“Seeing the ship come to the surface after centuries underwater, and knowing our equipment played a role in that, was incredibly moving. It’s a memory that’s stayed with me ever since.”

Sonardyne’s technology was used extensively from the 1970s through the early 2000s to map the site, monitor the lifting process, and support later excavations.

The tools helped provide unprecedented accuracy in the positioning of ship remains and artefacts, some of which are now on display at the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth.

The pair, who met at Bristol University and married in 1964, founded the company in a spare bedroom with transponders built in the garage being used in the discovery of North Sea Oil.

“Betsan is very modest about her involvement, but our team and fellow residents alike have been captivated by the story,” said care home manager Judith Wroe.

“She is living proof that the people behind major historical milestones are often hidden in plain sight.

“We are so proud of her achievements and discovering stories like these is a part of working in care that we all love.”